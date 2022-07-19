Active search underway in Harvard as investigation into young woman’s disappearance continues

State and local law enforcement officials are conducting a search in Harvard on Tuesday in connection with an “ongoing investigation.”

The search, which includes state police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, is focused on the area of Still River Road, according to the Harvard Police Department.

Police did not specify if the search is related to the disappearance of 23-year-old Mary Anderson, who was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators have been searching for her car, a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20.

Her family told Boston 25 News she had been hanging out with friends there and believes she made it home to Harvard, about 30 miles away. They added that they suspect foul play in her disappearance.

“She’s never been away. This is very much unlike her,” said mother Sheila Anderson. “Please, I beg of you, find my daughter.”

Family and friends said they are growing increasingly worried as each hour passes by.

“We know she’s in trouble, and there is information that police aren’t releasing,” said family friend Ali Giannino.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

