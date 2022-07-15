Active search underway for shooting suspect who fled from police in McKees Rocks

An active search is underway for a fugitive who police say fled from them in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County police said officers attempted to take 21-year-old Taelaun Claybourne into custody in the area of Broadway Avenue.

Claybourne is wanted in connection with a double shooting in McKees Rocks back on May 29. A man and a woman were shot on Locust Street in Hays Manor. They both were listed in stable condition at the time. Police said that Claybourne is a former felon and was not permitted to have a firearm. Claybourne was charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms-related offenses.

Claybourne is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has tattoos on his face and neck and was last seen wearing no shirt and dark-colored pants.

If seen, police are asking the public not to approach Claybourne and call 911 immediately. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

