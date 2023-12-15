Is there an active serial killer in Des Moines? Police say there's no evidence to rumors.

Concerns have been raised online, speculating on whether a serial killer is in the Des Moines metro after the deaths of two women were reported. But officials said the deaths show no indications of criminal activity.

What is the speculation online about a Des Moines serial killer?

Worried residents on social media speculated that a connection existed between two women who were recently found dead in wooded areas: the first on Nov. 15 near Chautauqua Parkway, and the second on Dec. 7 near the Great Western Trail.

On Nov. 15, the body of 58-year-old Lishala Patterson was found in the 1100 block of Chautauqua Parkway. Preliminary evidence showed no obvious signs of foul play in her death, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release issued the next day.

On Dec. 7, a body was found in a wooded area Thursday near the Des Moines International Airport. Police said a team of Des Moines city employees found the woman, identified Dec. 9 as 55-year-old Belinda Anne Morris, in a ditch near Southwest 42nd Street and Willow Creek Avenue.

Police said an autopsy showed no indications that criminal actions contributed to Morris' death, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

Des Moines Police say serial killer speculation on social media is not supported by evidence

Some of the posts on social media claim that one of the women was bound before she was found. Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for the department, said that isn't true and "she was not bound or tied up."

Users on Facebook sharing the news have warned others, especially women, to stay safe when traveling at night.

Parizek emphasized that "none of the deaths being speculated about on social media have any evidence indicating criminal action contributing to death."

Investigators are waiting for more results from the autopsies to determine exactly how the two women died. Parizek said the department would share findings as soon as they were available.

