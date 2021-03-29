Male suspect arrested after shooting at park rangers in the Everglades, officials say

1 / 2

Male suspect arrested after shooting at park rangers in the Everglades, officials say

Bianca Padró Ocasio, Monique O. Madan
·2 min read

Authorities arrested a man who they say opened fire on park rangers at Everglades National Park late Sunday, prompting an active shooter alert.

The unidentified suspect, a 33-year-old white man with long hair, was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. There is no longer an active shooter threat but the area still should be avoided, park officials said.

No injuries were reported, park officials noted through its Twitter account, but visitors and residents in the Flamingo headquarters were asked to shelter in place.

Around 6:45 p.m., officials said the suspect “fired at park rangers unprovoked” near Flamingo, the southernmost headquarters of the park.

According to Local 10 News, the man was stopped at the park by law enforcement officials, though it’s not yet clear why they did so. The outlet reported that after being stopped, the suspect began shooting at park rangers and fled. An active shooter search was subsequently initiated.

Park officials did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information.

Main Park Road, State Road 9336, has been closed for the public’s safety. Law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local level are all responding to the scene, authorities said in a statement.

According to park spokesperson Allyson Gantt, two park rangers responded earlier in the day to a domestic violence investigation at Mahogany Hammock, involving the same suspect.

“When the rangers arrived, the suspect had left the scene in his vehicle and was believed to be headed south toward Flamingo. At 5:52 p.m., rangers located the empty vehicle on the main park road, just south of Paurotis Pond,” Gantt added. “Given the evidence found on scene, the rangers suspected that the subject had fled into the woods and was armed.”

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Since 2010, visitors at the park have been allowed to carry a firearm if they possessed a valid permit, according to its regulations.

Everglades National Park spans 1.5 million acres of tropical wetland and was established in 1947.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more details become available.

Recommended Stories

  • 17-year-old injured in Rockland County shooting dies at hospital

    Once at the hospital, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries. Police did not release his identity. The other victim remains in critical condition.

  • U.S. envoy to Afghanistan heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

    The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops in Afghanistan that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump. Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

  • Are all the Florida Keys’ Kmarts closing for good? Indications suggest most likely

    Two venerable Kmart stores in the Florida Keys advertised temporary job openings on Friday.

  • Wisconsin lawmakers want to end party primaries in congressional races

    A bipartisan group of Wisconsin state lawmakers say they can make Washington work better by changing state election systems.

  • Marijuana takes center stage in New Mexico special session

    New Mexico lawmakers are embarking on an unusual legislative session that may focus entirely on the legalization of recreational marijuana. Efforts at legalizing the sale of cannabis to adults 21 and older faltered during the regular annual session that ended March 20, amid divergent views about government oversight of a lucrative market. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called back legislators to the Statehouse to hammer out an agreement on thorny issues of tax rates on pot sales, precautions against child access and court procedures for reversing past cannabis convictions.

  • Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

    A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after 47-year-old Julie Eberly, a mother of six, was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina on Thursday.

  • 36 stunning ocean photos that showcase the eerie and magical underwater world

    The winners of the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition will transport viewers to an unfamiliar, otherworldly water landscape.

  • 7 people shot in Fishtown section of Philadelphia; 4 in critical condition

    Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Fishtown section that left seven people wounded.

  • Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid

    A pageant contestant from Myanmar has used her moment in the spotlight to appeal for urgent international help for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people. Yangon University student Han Lay made the comments Saturday night at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok. As she was speaking news was coming out from across the border in Myanmar that at least 114 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.

  • Kenyan DJs sacked after blaming woman for being pushed off building

    The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.

  • Reports: Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel looking to make MLB comeback

    Three years after stepping away from baseball for mental health reasons, Mark Appel will soon report to Phillies' minor league camp, per reports.

  • GOP Rep. Boebert Bizarrely Compares Firearm Killings to Murder by Hammer

    “If hammers are the cause of more deaths than firearms, then maybe we need to start having background checks on hammers," Boebert said. They aren't

  • March Madness ‘Cinderella story’ faces cancel culture over religious policies

    Oral Roberts University President Dr. William Wilson discusses his institution, coronavirus and ORU’s March Madness performance.

  • For many motel dwellers, eviction ban provides no relief

    For more than five years, home for Armetrius Neason has been a hotel outside Atlanta. Efficiency Lodge said Neason — despite his lengthy stay — was a guest it could kick off the property without filing an eviction case in court. “If you go to a Holiday Inn and you don’t pay your room rate, the next day your key won’t work,” said Roy Barnes, a former Georgia governor and attorney for the lodge, which is co-owned by his brother, Ray Barnes.

  • Williamson scores 38, Pelicans use late run to top Mavericks

    The Zion Williamson Express is quickly becoming much more than a trending analogy. Just ask Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, whose short-handed Mavericks were overpowered by Williamson in the final minutes of a 112-103 victory by the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Williamson scored 38 points, including 10 during New Orleans’ 18-8 run in the final 3:42, and Nickiel Alexander-Walker added 20 to lift the Pelicans to the victory.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • It's official: Andre Drummond signs with Lakers

    The Lakers have agreed to terms with free-agent center Andre Drummond, who is one of the top rebounders in the NBA and was bought out Friday by the Cavaliers.

  • Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse kills 25

    Search and rescue workers pulled a 6-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building as the death toll from the incident rose to 25, Egyptian officials said Sunday. An engineering committee was formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said on Saturday. Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor neighborhoods and rural areas.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Myanmar coup: Dozens killed as army opens fire on protesters during deadliest day

    Dozens of deaths are reported as anti-coup protesters defy warnings and take to the streets.