'Active shooter' fear leads to pandemonium inside Evansville mall, but no shots fired

EVANSVILLE − Multiple reports of an active shooter led to pandemonium inside an Evansville mall Saturday evening. Still, officers said they found no evidence that shots had been fired.

The situation unfolded inside Eastland Mall on Green River Road at 6:53 p.m., after 9-1-1 callers reported several people fighting.

According to Evansville Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Taylor Merriss, some witnesses inside the mall believed that the combatants were armed and threatening to shoot people.

While the incident was occurring, two off-duty Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies coordinated the response with mall security, and as Evansville police arrived, officers ushered customers and mall employees inside stores and restrooms.

As of 8:15 p.m., Merriss said law enforcement had cleared at least 90 percent of the mall. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Merriss said officers were continuing to search the building.

Merriss told reporters that four people had been taken into custody, and that police had recovered a handgun magazine inside the mall and a handgun in the parking lot.

Police are urging anyone who saw the incident but have not spoken with investigators to call the department at 812-436-7979.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

