Deadly shooting at Fresno bowling alley after two men get into heated argument, witnesses say

A man was killed late Friday night during a shooting at a north Fresno bowling alley, according to police.

It happened some time after 10:30 p.m. at the Bowlero, located at Blackstone and Sierra avenues.

A pair of witnesses who were inside the bowling alley said an argument broke out between two men, and both became visibly upset.

One of the men walked out of bowling alley after the heated exchange, then came back inside — only to go back outside then inside again.

During his final time walking back into the crowded Bowlero, the man re-approached the other man who he had been arguing with, then pulled out a gun, according to the witnesses who spoke on conditions of anonymity.

Fresno Police confirmed the victim was shot twice in the upper torso.

The witnesses, who did not know the shooter nor the victim, said they performed CPR on the wounded man until an emergency medical crew arrived.

Fresno Police said the victim died while being transported to St. Agnes Medical Center.

Neither the victim’s identity nor age were immediately provided.

Within seconds of the shots being fired, witnesses said the bowling alley empty quickly as people rushed to the exit doors.

The shooter also fled the scene, police said.

Police did not have an immediate description available of the shooter.

Though no one else was shot, it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt during the melee.

Police reported several people were spotted running around the parking lot.

All the while, multiple vehicles took off from the bowling alley as dozens of police cars swarmed to the location after reports on an active shooter inside.

A helicopter also circled the area.

Blackstone and Sierra avenues has been blocked off in the area.