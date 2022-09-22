Active shooter hoax places Neville High School in Monroe on lockdown
On Thursday, September 22 the Monroe Police Department received a call about about an active shooter.
The complaint was deemed false and the source is being investigated.
The Monroe City Police said all schools in the city were placed on lock down and have been cleared.
