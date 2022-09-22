Active shooter hoax places Neville High School in Monroe on lockdown

On Thursday, September 22 the Monroe Police Department received a call about about an active shooter.

The complaint was deemed false and the source is being investigated.

The Monroe City Police said all schools in the city were placed on lock down and have been cleared.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says all K-12 school will have access to an app designed to allow teachers to instantly alert their colleagues and law enforcement during an emergency such as an active shooting on campus. He made the announcement Thursday at Neville High School in Monroe.

