At least one dead, 4 officers hurt as worker opens fire at Aurora, Ill., plant

AURORA, Ill. -- At least one person is dead and four police officers were wounded after a gunman opened fire with a pistol at a manufacturing plant Friday in the southwest Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois, authorities reported.

Kane County Coroner Chris Nelson confirmed to the Associated Press that one person was killed and city spokesman Clayton Muhammad said the four officers wounded were in stable condition. It's unclear if the suspect is the person who died.

"Active Shooter Incident has been secured," Aurora police said on Twitter. "Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues."

John Probst, a worker at the company, tells ABC7 that the shooter, armed with a pistol, was a co-worker. He said there were about 30 workers in the open storage room when the gunman opened fire.

"He was shooting everybody . . . As soon as i heard the shot, we left. As soon as I heard it, I took off," Probst said.

He said one of the victims "came running down and was bleeding pretty bad."

NBC5 Chicago quoted police as saying the gunman was apprehended.

In Washington, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident and was monitoring the situation.

The Henry Pratt Company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets. It’s a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a NYSE publicly traded company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was founded in 1901.

During World War I, the Henry Pratt Company manufactured propellers for Liberty Ships and in the 1920s, the company made products for electric power plants and gas plants.

The company has a tradition of industry firsts. When welding came into use in the mid 1920s, Pratt was instrumental in the design and production of the first welded smoke stack, which was installed at Commonwealth Edison’s Fisk Street Generating Station.

