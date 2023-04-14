Active shooter may be targeting motorcyclists on Texas highways

Five motorcyclists were shot by a driver in the Houston area Friday.

Huntsville police said two bikers were killed and two others were injured between the cities of Spring and Huntsville, according to local station KPRC. KHOU 11 reported a fifth motorcyclist — who’s 32 years old and affiliated with a motorcycle gang — was also shot roughly 50 miles outside of Hunstville on I-45.

Cops shutdown I-45 and Hwy 19 at exit 114 while searching for the shooter or shooters, whose motive is unclear. It’s also unknown if there’s a connection between the victims.

Police said on Facebook they were “investigating a major incident” on those roadways and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Police are asking for tips.