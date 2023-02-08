Active shooter report at Pensacola Catholic High School is false alarm

A reported active shooter at Pensacola Catholic High School was determined to be a false alarm, according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Residents across the city received a Public Safety Alert at about 11:30 a.m. warning them to "run, hide or fight."

The reported threat was a "swatting" call, a term used for the practice of reporting a false threat to illicit a police response. ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said both the Sheriff's Office and the Pensacola Police Department responded and determined the threat to be unfounded.

Catholic High School is now secure and back to normal operating procedures, according to PPD.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

