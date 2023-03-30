Active shooter report at Plattsburgh High School false

Mar. 30—PLATTSBURGH — Area law enforcement responded quickly to a report of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School that turned out to be false Thursday morning and everyone was safe.

The incident appears to be part of a widespread attempt to spread false threats at schools across the state.

Similar incidents unfolded Thursday in Potsdam, Malone and other school districts in the state.

POLICE RESPONSE

In Plattsburgh, City Police responded around 9:30 a.m. to the high school on Rugar Street, and were quickly joined by State Police, Clinton County Sheriff's Department and University Police from SUNY Plattsburgh.

Officers could be seen running to the school with weapons and protective gear on.

Parents with children in the school huddled nervously outside unsure of what was happening.

Around 10 a.m., City Police posted a notice on their Facebook page saying it was a prank.

"Today, the Plattsburgh Police Department received a phone call of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School. This was a prank call and is happening at multiple locations in New York state at this time," the notice said.

"Officers have cleared the building and have not found any threats. As a precaution, schools will be in lockout and police presence will remain for the duration of the school day."

Parents outside the school said they were told that the students would eventually be brought into the school auditorium where the situation would be explained.

All PHS after school activities for Thursday were canceled.

The city also put out a statement saying everyone was safe.

"Law Enforcement received notification of an active shooter event at Plattsburgh High School. They responded in large numbers and determined that the threat is not credible," the city statement said.

"All district schools are in a precautionary lockout. Further updates will follow. All students and staff are safe."

FRIGHTENED PARENTS

These false reports have become known as "swatting" incidents where threats are made that turn out to be a hoax.

Not knowing it was a false alarm, tension among parents was high outside PHS Thursday morning as the scenes from a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday where three children and three adults were shot and killed remained fresh on people's minds.

Parents were relieved to hear the threat at PHS was not credible, but still unnerved.

"I've been shaking all morning," one woman said.

Another commented on the police response.

"They got here in seconds, which was good to see," she said.

After a similar situation in Potsdam in St. Lawrence County Thursday morning. Potsdam Police put out a notice.

"There is no active emergency in Potsdam," the notice said.

"The Potsdam Police Department received a call at 0933 this morning reporting shooting victims at the Potsdam High School. Potsdam Police Department members along with St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies and NYS Troopers were on scene within minutes and a immediate sweep of the building was completed and the building was declared safe.

"Before our patrols could clear, similar calls began coming in to neighboring school districts. More information will be released when it becomes available. Although there does not appear to be a threat, parents should expect an increased police presence at the school today."

Police in Malone in Franklin County said they received a call of an active shooter at Franklin Academy.

"An officer was already at the high school on an unrelated complaint, and we were able to determine it was a prank after a sweep of the school," a statement said.

STRING OF 'SWATTING' INCIDENTS

The string of swatting incidents across the state, which also occurred in the suburban Rochester area last week, prompted the New York State United Teachers union to react.

"As our nation reels and mourns schoolchildren lost in yet another mass shooting, today's incidents are a new low in callousness and depravity. These swatting attacks endanger our brave members of law enforcement, terrorize children, educators and parents, and waste valuable resources," the union said.

"We know the FBI and local law enforcement are doing everything they can to catch these perpetrators, and we look forward to the day when they are brought to justice."

