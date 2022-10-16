Police seek gunman after shots fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville

Police agencies are searching for a gunman who fired shots at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. There were no reported injuries.

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor told the Free Press the information he received was there was shots fired inside the Dick's Sporting Goods, which is attached to the mall on Gratiot Avenue.

He said no one was hurt in the incident about 2:40 p.m., but the mall was immediately evacuated.

A tweet from the Macomb County Public Alerts posted at 2:16 p.m. said officers from at least three Macomb County communities are responding to shots fired at the Macomb Mall in Roseville.

Taylor said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, and Roseville police are investigating and reviewing video.

The mayor had limited information and did not have specifics on what happened or why or if the shots were fired at employees or patrons. He did not have information about the suspects or how they fled.

Roseville Police could not be immediately reached. Messages were left on mall management and mall security phone lines seeing information.

Police were searching and evacuating stores at the mall, the public alerts post read, and asking the public to avoid the area. Police are searching for a male wearing black pants and black shoes, with a shirt with a colorful D design on the back, as a person interest, according to the alert.

Multiple social media posts said the alleged shooting took place near Dick's Sporting Goods. A manager who answered the phone at Dick's Sporting Goods said he had no comment.

This story is developing and no other information is available.

