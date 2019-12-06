Gunman Who Killed 3 in Pensacola Navy Shooting Was Reportedly Saudi Student: Here's the Latest

Three people were killed and multiple were wounded in a mass shooting Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

A total of eight people were taken to local hospitals, where one person succumbed to their wounds and died, law enforcement officials told reporters at a press conference Friday. Two officers who responded to the shooting were among those injured.

The suspected gunman was a Saudi military member who was going through aviation training at the Navy base, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. The gunman died in the shooting, said Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, adding that a county officer “negated the threat” after responding to the scene.

President Trump said he spoke with Saudi King Salman in a tweet Friday afternoon. The king said he was “angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter,” Trump said.

....The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

This is the second shooting at a U.S. Navy installation on American soil in three days. On Wednesday, a Navy sailor opened fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, killing two people and wounding one before taking his own life.

Here’s what to know about the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

What we know about the victims

One shooting victim died after being transported to the hospital, according to officials. Two other victims were killed at the scene of the shooting. The Baptist Hospital in Pensacola said it received eight patients.

Two officers were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries from confronting the shooter, Sheriff David Morgan told reporters. One was undergoing surgery after being shot in the knee, while the other was recovering from a shot to the arm.

Eleven people total, including the gunman, who is now dead, were affected in the shooting, officials said.

Morgan said walking through the crime scene felt as though he was on the set of a movie.

“This strikes home particularly hard for me as a retired military member,” he told reporters. “You don’t expect this to happen at home.”

Who is the gunman?

The suspect was a member of the Saudi military, according to DeSantis.

The Associated Press, citing a U.S. official, reports the gunman was identified as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. He was a second lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, according to the AP.

The suspected shooter was in aviation training the Pensacola base. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was a terror attack.

Students from around the world attend NAS Pensacola, which trains people from across every military branch, the U.S. Coast Guard and foreign allies, according to the Navy.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he’d spoken with Saudi Arabian King Salman, who expressed condolences for the shooting.

King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

What we know about the shooting

NAS Pensacola’s security and local law enforcement were notified of an active shooter on the Navy base at 6:45 a.m. Friday, Morgan said.

The gunman opened fire in a classroom building on the base. The exact building was not specified.

NAS Pensacola remained closed as of late Friday morning. Officials warned people to stay away from the base area.

*** Alert ***



Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available.



— NAS Pensacola (@NASPCOLA) December 6, 2019

What is Naval Air Station Pensacola?

Naval Air Station Pensacola, established around 1825, is one of the Navy’s main hubs for training Naval and Marine Corps. aviators and is also home to the Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. Overall, NAS Pensacola is one of the Navy’s largest training centers, with about 60,000 students who graduate each year from training programs, according to its website.

NAS Pensacola base commander Capt. Tim Kinsella told reporters Friday that the air station trains aviators from several different countries and currently has roughly a couple hundred international students. The suspected shooter was part of the aviation training program, Kinsella said.