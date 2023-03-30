Police evacuate Forsyth Tech in Winston-Salem. Shooting reported on campus.

Police said a shooting was reported at Forsyth Tech Community College’s main campus in Winston-Salem Thursday morning. At noon, police “We can confirm there is no active shooter on the campus of Forsyth Tech.”

At 10:10 a.m. police received a report of a shooting on the college’s main campus, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 10:10 a.m. WSPD received a report of a shooting on the main campus of Forsyth Tech Community College. Our officers are on scene and assisting. Information will be provided as it becomes available. #cityofwspolice pic.twitter.com/1kd59oNfjZ — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) March 30, 2023

Authorities organized buses to move students and teachers away from campus, according to emergency radio audio obtained via Broadcastify. On radio traffic, officers were heard going into buildings and rooms to assist students in getting to safety.

The school sent a message at about 11:30 am alerting students and staff of two armed men on campus and asking them to shelter in place on the main campus, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

A follow-up alert from the school said it was an “active shooter situation.”

By 11:45 a.m., police confirmed there was no active shooter on the campus but said there was still an active investigation. They asked anyone with info about the event to call 911 or WSPD non emergency at 336-773-7700

It’s not been reported by police as of noon whether anyone was injured or whether anyone is in custody.

Parents who’d gathered on campus are now heading to a nearby National Guard Armory.

Another student, told to shelter in place, told WXII: “We ever expected it to happen here.”

TechAlert: We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.