Three reported shot at North Carolina university

(Reuters) - A suspect opened fire at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Tuesday, and local media reported that three people were wounded before a suspect was taken into custody.

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said on Twitter shortly before 6 p.m.

The school said on its website that the campus was on lockdown and that students and staff should "remain in a safe location."

Local WSCO-TV in Charlotte reported that three people were wounded in the gunfire that erupted at about 5:45 p.m. near the university's Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been taken into custody.

Reuters could not immediately confirm those reports.







