Active shooter reported in Weirton, West Virginia; police on the scene

Police and law enforcement are reporting an active shooter in Weirton, West Virginia, according to local reports.

A Special Response Team has been activated and deployed to the scene to neutralize the threat, area outlets are stating.

Weirton Police Department is on the scene, according to Richard Beatty with the Brooke County Sheriff's Department.

Weirton Deputy Chief Scott Cook is overseeing the police response on scene, the sheriff's department told Fox News Digital.

Officials are in communication with the suspect, who is thus far unwilling to surrender himself.

WTRF-TV has reported that members of the Weirton Police, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Hancock County EMS are all on the scene.

Fox News Digital has reached out to local law enforcement for updates on the evolving situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.