Active shooter situation ends in vehicle chase through Fort Walton Beach, suspect arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH — Reports of an active shooter situation quickly turned into a high-speed chase through Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday.

Around noon, law enforcement officials received a call about a possible active shooter at Thai Spice, located on the corner of U.S. 98 and Cedar Avenue Southwest in Fort Walton Beach.

Once police arrived, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting a pursuit, according to a post on the city of Fort Walton Beach's city and police department Facebook pages. The subject then rammed an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Beal Parkway and crashed near Kohl's and Hardee's.

As of publication time, an investigation was ongoing, and officials had not released the suspect's identity or any information on pending charges.

