Lockdown lifted at Virginia college after two officers shot, suspect captured

A person was in custody after two officers were shot and a lockdown order was issued at a private liberal arts college in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The order to shelter in place was issued about 1:20 p.m. after "two officers had been shot and the armed suspect had fled the scene," Bridgewater College spokesperson Logan C. Bogert said. The school was given the all-clear about three hours later.

The conditions of the officers — one a campus law enforcement officer and the other a campus safety officer —had not been released late Tuesday afternoon.

The male shooter had been taken into custody by 1:55 p.m. after a “massive search,” Bogert and the Virginia State Police said.

Nine different agencies, including the FBI, Virginia State police and campus police, responded.

In a series of tweets, Bridgewater College, about 140 miles west of Washington, D.C., issued the warning shortly before 1:30 p.m.

“Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place.” A minute later the school tweeted, “This is not a test.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. the college said an individual was in custody, but they continued to urge people to shelter in place.

Bridgewater College said the lockdown ended at 4:33 p.m., after about three hours.

“This is an all-clear notification. More information will come via campus email,” the school tweeted.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he had been briefed on the situation.

NBC affiliate WAVY in Portsmouth, Virginia, reports Bridgwater has a student enrollment of about 1,800 undergraduate students.