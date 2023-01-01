Active shooter situation at Waffle House prompts CCSO response, officials say

The sound of gunshots Sunday morning led deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to an active shooter situation at a Waffle House restaurant.

A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted deputies to an incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Rice said it was a contained, isolated incident and posed no threat to the public at large.

Naples attorney arrest:Attorney arrested in fatal crash was late to pick up daughter on day of wreck, report says

He claims his innocence:Naples man accused of running acquaintance over, killing her pleads not guilty

It's unknown how many people were injured or killed by the gunfire, Rice said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Waffle House shooting triggers CCSO investigation, officials say