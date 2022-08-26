‘Active shooter’ situation in Western Kentucky leaves 2 dead, others injured

Getty Images | Royalty Free/Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Leach
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Beshear
    63rd governor of Kentucky

Two people are dead, others are injured and one has been arrested after an “active shooter” situation in Henderson according to information from police and multiple media reports.

Police Chief Sean McKinney told media members at a press conference Thursday that the shooting took place at the Harbor House Christian Center, a short-term homeless shelter, on Clay Street Thursday evening. Responding officers found four gunshot wound victims, McKinney said.

Police on scene were told that Kenneth Gibbs was a person of interest, according to McKinney. Approximately two hours after the shooting, police found Gibbs’ vehicle at Hayes Boat Ramp and arrested him without any additional incidents.

Gibbs was armed when he was arrested, McKinney said during the press conference. Gibbs has been booked in the Henderson County Detention Center on two counts of murder, according to jail records.

McKinney said Gibbs was a resident of Harbor House. Thirteen residents from Harbor House were evacuated and placed in a hotel overnight while police investigated, according to a report from Tristate Homepage.

Gov. Andy Beshear offered his support for the Henderson community Friday morning, saying in a tweet, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy (Beshear) and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the number of people shot in the incident is not yet clear. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Recommended Stories

  • Baltimore 'indiscriminate' shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

    Seven people were shot and one was killed in Baltimore when two people pulled up to an intersection, got out of their car and opened fire on the group.

  • Four injured in Thursday night shootings in Baltimore, police say

    Four people were injured in separate shootings Thursday night in Baltimore, police said. A shooting in East Baltimore left three people injured — the second multi-victim shooting in the city in two days. At about 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of North Kenwood Avenue in Madison-Eastend and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to ...

  • Two dead, four injured in shooting at Henderson, Kentucky homeless shelter

    Two people are dead and four others were wounded in a mass shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter for men Thursday night.

  • Man arrested for stealing from Wilkinsburg finance department, police say

    A former Borough of Wilkinsburg Finance Department employee has been arrested after police said he stole a debit card from the branch.

  • Death of congressman’s wife linked to ‘white mulberry leaf ingestion’ – coroner

    Lori McClintock, wife of California Republican, had dehydration and gastroenteritis caused by leaf often used as health supplement

  • Man indicted on murder charge in death of young woman found dead in woods in Beverly

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced a murder indictment in the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods.

  • Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

    Two people are dead and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter Thursday night, police said.

  • College Student’s Murder Tied to ‘Hamilton Strangler’

    Essex County DAA Massachusetts man has been indicted in the strangling death of a 20-year-old college student whose murder has stumped investigators for nearly four decades.John Carey, 63, is charged with killing Claire Gravel, a sophomore at Salem State College, in 1986, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett announced Wednesday.Carey, who in 2008 was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder after trying to garrote a former neighbor with a necktie a year earlier, is cur

  • 10 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $3,000 a Month

    For most Americans, the bulk of household spending comes in four areas: rent, utilities, healthcare and groceries. If you can keep these four spending categories under $3,000, you can live off a...

  • 5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam

    Court records show a ring of people told investors the app could be worth more than $1 billion. Then they pocketed the 'investment' money.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Sunpass savings program

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a Sunpass savings plan to benefit drivers.

  • Ukraine marks independence six months into war

    STORY: Air raids tore the eerie morning quiet in Kyiv on Wednesday (August 24) to mark 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. It's also six months to the day since Russia invaded Ukraine. Hulks of burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles have been laid out like war trophies in the center of the capital. Moscow calls its invasion a "special military operation" prompted by threats to its security. Ukraine was "reborn" on that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a recorded speech. He vowed Ukraine would drive out Russian forces completely, recapturing occupied areas of eastern Ukraine and Russian-annexed Crimea."We finally became united – a new nation born on February 24 at 4 a.m.. Not born, but reborn – A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget." [WHITE FLASH]"The occupier believed he would parade through the centre of our capital. You can witness this 'parade' today on Khreshchatyk Street. The proof that enemy equipment can only appear in the centre of Kyiv looking like this: burnt and destroyed."Zelenskiy has banned public celebrations this year for fear of attacks.This was last year's Independence Day – it's an important public holiday, usually marked by a military parade and mass rallies.Instead, quiet streets and subdued memorials, as a military guard pays tribute to those fallen in the latest war.Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than a third of Ukrainians forced from their homes. Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have lost their lives, the military says.Russia hasn't publicized its losses but U.S. intelligence puts them at 15,000.After it failed to seize Kyiv, Russia focused on taking eastern Ukraine. In Kramatorsk, those who did not flee the constant bombardments said they still believed in a long-awaited Ukrainian victory. "Everything is closed, the factories are closed, so there is no work, no income. I hope our victory over these so-called Russian "liberators" will come soon."The war is largely at a standstill with no immediate prospect of peace talks.

  • Man indicted in 1986 murder of 20-year-old college student

    Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said John Carey, 63, will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claire Gravel.

  • Latvia Topples Soviet World War II Monument in Swipe at Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Latvia knocked over an 80-meter (262-foot) Soviet World War II monument in the capital Riga in the latest challenge to relations with Russia. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectThe

  • Starbucks Barista’s Video About Making a ‘6am Milkshake’ Sparks Debate

    A Starbucks barista posted a video about making "a grown adult their 6am milkshake,” which went viral and sparked a debate across social media.

  • 6 Styling Tricks We Learned From Chrissy Teigen's Interior Designer

    Chrissy Teigen-approved interior designer Jake Arnold shares his styling tips and tricks that you can do yourself. Go on, give your home the ultimate refresh!

  • Frequent Florida toll road drivers could soon get SunPass credits of up to 25%

    Frequent users of many toll roads could get discounts averaging about $10 a month for the next six months, under a plan Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out Thursday.

  • See Nolensville Little League's Josiah Porter hit grand slam in first inning of LLWS game

    Josiah Porter made a grand impact in the first inning for Nolensville Little League on Thursday vs. Pearland.

  • Man arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3

    A man was arrested for a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on the North Side this month.

  • Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce launch of TMRW Sports

    Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley announced the founding of technology-focused company TMRW Sports on Tuesday.