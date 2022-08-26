‘Active shooter’ situation in Western Kentucky leaves 2 dead, others injured

Two people are dead, others are injured and one has been arrested after an “active shooter” situation in Henderson according to information from police and multiple media reports.

Police Chief Sean McKinney told media members at a press conference Thursday that the shooting took place at the Harbor House Christian Center, a short-term homeless shelter, on Clay Street Thursday evening. Responding officers found four gunshot wound victims, McKinney said.

Police on scene were told that Kenneth Gibbs was a person of interest, according to McKinney. Approximately two hours after the shooting, police found Gibbs’ vehicle at Hayes Boat Ramp and arrested him without any additional incidents.

Gibbs was armed when he was arrested, McKinney said during the press conference. Gibbs has been booked in the Henderson County Detention Center on two counts of murder, according to jail records.

McKinney said Gibbs was a resident of Harbor House. Thirteen residents from Harbor House were evacuated and placed in a hotel overnight while police investigated, according to a report from Tristate Homepage.

Gov. Andy Beshear offered his support for the Henderson community Friday morning, saying in a tweet, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Henderson this morning after a senseless act of violence took the lives of two people and left four injured. Britainy (Beshear) and I pray those injured recover quickly and we give thanks to our brave first responders.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that the number of people shot in the incident is not yet clear. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.