Active shooter still at large wounded three people in Queens: NYPD

Police are looking for an active shooter on a moped who shot four people on the streets of Queens Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The man appears to be targeting pedestrians and people in their cars randomly beginning at 11:30 p.m., according to cops.

An unidentified man in his forties was shot multiple times in the back on Jamaica Avenue and 108th Street in Richmond Hill at 11:28 a.m. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Jasvir Singh, 50, the owner of Zoom Zoom Wireless on the block said he was inside when he saw the man ride by his storefront window.

“I saw just somebody in front of my store coming on the scooter and he did a U-turn and he loaded his gun and he just started shooting,” Singh said.

He said that the man appeared to target more than one pedestrian.

“I mean everybody is scared. Everybody is in shock. He just shot on two people. One - luckily he escaped, he twisted and - the guy, you can say 65 years old, 230 pounds - he was on the floor,” he said.

At 11:37 a.m., another man was shot in the shoulder just blocks away on Jamaica Avenue and 134th Street.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Hillside Avenue and 126th Street, a 44-year-old man was shot once in the torso and taken to Jamaica Hospital, according to the NYPD.

A fourth person was hit at Arlington Ave. and Ashford St. in East New York, but police did not confirm that it was connected.

Video posted online shows a nail salon at 108-19 Jamaica Ave. taped off, with the front windows of the business shattered.

Police are investigating the scene. A man who picked up the phone at the salon was rattled but said none of the employees were injured in the shooting.

“I can’t say anything right now because I have to do a lot of stuff. Everyone is ok. Everybody ok. It was outside. I see one guy got hurt,” said a man who did not give his name before hanging up.

A worker, Gabriela, from another nail salon at a different shooting scene at Jamaica Ave. and 134th St. said she saw a pedestrian wounded in the gun violence.

“The guy was waiting for the light to cross the street and someone came and shot him three times,” said a nail salon worker Gabriela Tipan.

“[The victim] crossed the street and he laid down on the floor. He didn’t die. The ambulance came. He was shot on the shoulder.”

Police would not confirm a description of the shooter, but initially attributed at least two of the shootings to a man wearing a green shirt with a black shoulder bag riding a moped.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.