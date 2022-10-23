Active shooter threat at WHS 'unfounded'

Oct. 22—WILLIMANTIC — Police are investigating an active shooter threat at Windham High School Friday morning, which they have deemed was " unfounded."

Willimantic Police Sgt. Josh Clark said officers conducted a " thorough" investigation and did not find any weapons or suspicious individuals in the building.

He said the threat was deemed " unfounded." No arrests were made as of Friday afternoon.

Students were dismissed early from Windham High School Friday morning.

An alert went out to parents in the Windham Public Schools district at 11: 10 a. m. Friday.

Clark said a shelter- inplace order was established for all Windham schools.

" Luckily, we had a lot of SWAT members on today," Willimantic Police Officer Matthew Edwards said at the scene, referring to members of the Willimantic Police Department's special operations group.

Clark said the teachers and students " did an amazing job" adhering to safety protocols in place in the building. He said school staff also communicated well with police.

Clark said several other school districts in the state had similar threats on Friday and therefore, he anticipated that state police may be involved, in addition to local police from those towns.

"I know that it was such a statewide burden," he said.

Officers from Willimantic and Eastern Connecticut State University police departments responded quickly.

" We had six ( Willimantic) officers in the school within two minutes," Clark said.

He said three Eastern officers also showed up quickly.

"As soon as we showed up, we blocked off all the entrances," Clark said.

This is the second threat at Windham High School recently.

There was also a firearms threat made via social media in September.

Police have said no weapons were found in the building during that incident.

It is unclear whether any arrests were made in connection with that incident.

Students were dismissed early from Windham High School during that incident as well.

Eastern issued a tweet at 11: 10 a. m. Friday announcing a shelter- in- place order at the university. A tweet at 11: 54 a. m. announced that the shelter in place at Eastern was lifted and normal activities would resume. Parents at the scene expressed concern about the number of inci-

