Active shooting scene near 44th St., Ray Road leaves 1 hurt; Phoenix police say to avoid area

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police are currently on the scene of an active shooting incident involving a rifle at a gas station near 44th Street and Ray Road, according to a press release from the department.

Officers responded to several calls of a shooting near the gas station on Monday afternoon. Mountain Pointe High School was put into lockdown in response to the shooting, police said.

Officers are currently searching the area for two armed people. One person was taken to a local hospital after suffering gunshot injuries, according to police.

Authorities are advising the public to stay away from the area of 44th Street and Ray Road as the scene remains "very active" and the suspects remain at large.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Active shooting scene near 44th St., Ray Road in Phoenix; 1 hurt