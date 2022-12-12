Soldier shot to death at Fort Stewart military post

Officials at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield said a soldier was killed in a shooting Monday morning.

The news comes after reports that the post was shut down due to an active shooter. Officials now say that one person is in custody and that there is no threat to the pubic.

The shooting happened at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex, which was briefly locked down.

Officials said they were not identifying the victim or the shooter, but said the shooter was transferred into the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

