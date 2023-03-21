Active shooting suspect arrested at Bellingham apartment complex

Deputies with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of firing gunshots at an apartment complex Monday.

At around 1:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of West McLeod Road in Bellingham after numerous 911 calls were received about shots fired there.

As deputies neared the complex, another series of gunshots were fired. The shots can be heard on bodycam video below.

At the time of the incident, deputies didn’t know if they were the target of the shooter or if the suspect was firing at those who lived in the complex, the sheriff’s office said.

Members of WCSO SWAT responded, Whatcom County Public Works closed roads in the area, and help was summoned from the Bellingham Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security.

Deputies entered the apartment complex in an armored vehicle and found the suspected gunman, a 27-year-old Bellingham man.

Authorities said they found two handguns in his apartment and 15 spent shell casings on his deck and the ground below.

He was arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail for reckless endangerment, aiming or discharging firearms and dangerous weapons.

No one was hurt.