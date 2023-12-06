Multiple casualties and gunman dead in shooting at University of Nevada in Las Vegas

Multiple victims were reported in a shooting at a US university on Wednesday, with police saying a short time later the suspect was dead.

Students and members of the public had been told to avoid the area after reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada.

Police said the incident occurred at about midday local time (8pm GMT) near Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Around half an hour later the department said the suspect had been located “and is deceased”.

The University of Nevada said officers were responding to a “confirmed active shooter” in one of its buildings.

“This is not a test,” the university said in a social media post. “Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation.”

The university told its students to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

It was not immediately whether fatalities were among the reported victims, but the incident - the latest in a succession of such shootings at American schools and colleges - reverberated across the nation.

At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was “just” told about the shooting as she was preparing to speak to reporters.

“Obviously, we’re going to continue to monitor what’s currently occurring. I don’t want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Students caught up in the latest chaos described sheltering in place in the student union building after hearing there was an active shooter.

“We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated,” the student, Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.

According to a campus map, the student union is located across the street from the business school, Beam Hall, where she said they heard the active shooting took place.

Another student, who did not give their name, told the network: “They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up. They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”

That student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.

“About 200 kids all in one space,” she said. “A lot of people were panicking.”

A 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas strip that targeted the Route 91 Harvest music festival and killed 61 people, is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

