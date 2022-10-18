Active situation happening at Department of Juvenile Justice, officials say

There’s an active situation Tuesday morning at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice detention center, according to the state Law Enforcement Division.

Information about what was happening at the DJJ facility on Broad River Road was not available. That’s in Columbia, near South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities and SLED headquarters in the area between Interstate 20 and the Broad River.

There was a large law enforcement presence at the facility, SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich told The State. That included Richland County deputies, the sheriff’s department told The State.

The incident started earlier Tuesday morning, according to Wunderlich. There were multiple reports of law enforcement officers speeding toward the scene.

One staff member suffered a minor injury during the incident, DJJ spokesperson Joseph Cashion told The State. No other injuries were reported according to Cashion.

There was no word on the number of people involved or where in the facility the incident was happening.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.