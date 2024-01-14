Active storm track brings multiple, wintry shots into Atlantic Canada

After a stormy start to the weekend for the Maritimes, Sunday will see Newfoundland bear the brunt of the effects of the latest system.

However, the wintry weather isn't finished with Maritimes as another, albeit weaker, disturbance will move in with a fair amount of snowfall Sunday night into Monday.

Just a handful of Maritimers woke up to no power Sunday morning, as peak gusts topped out at 91 km/h at Halifax International Airport.

The winty mix continues to target Newfoundland through Sunday, bringing some locally slick travel conditions, but are you off the hook Nova Scotia?

A weaker disturbance slides across Nova Scotia overnight into Monday, giving modest amounts of snowfall.

Wind gusts are likely to remain below 60 km/h, as well, so there is still a risk of reduced visibility, but little threat of power cuts associated with this system.

What's next?

Beyond, more active weather is expected this week.

With all that cold air pouring out of Ontario and Quebec, it’ll develop a low-pressure system off the Eastern Seaboard. The stronger the low becomes, the higher the tendency for the centre of it to curl inward towards New Brunswick, meaning a messy changeover to rain across Nova Scotia.

Some model guidance highlights the low remaining weaker, and skirting the coast of Nova Scotia, which is a classic signal for all snow.

The low will impact Newfoundland on Wednesday, but the coldest air of the season is poised to wrap around the back side of this system.

A strong cooldown is forecast to throttle up later this week, and it’ll lock in for the remainder of it. That will work to push the primary storm track offshore.

You can expect temperatures of upwards of five degrees below seasonal to finish off the week, with daytime highs forecast as follows:

