Active SWAT situation in Shallowater continues Monday morning

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members and other law enforcement personnel debrief after an hourslong standoff near Shallowater April 24, 2023.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour SWAT callout in Shallowater.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of North County Road 1570 at 5:03 a.m. Monday morning in reference to shots fired. When law enforcement arrived, they could hear active shots being fired inside the residence, according to a release from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office.

During the initial investigation deputies were able to determine Joshua Nail was the only person inside the residence. Negotiators attempted to contact Nail to de-escalate the situation, but he allegedly refused to leave the resident, according to the news release.

At approximately 11:06 a.m. officials took him into custody without incident on a warrant issued for deadly conduct. An investigation is ongoing.

