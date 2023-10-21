‘Active threat’ reported in La Vergne, 2 officers brought to hospital after shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities urged residents in a certain part of La Vergne to shelter in place Saturday afternoon due to an “active threat” following a shooting involving two officers.

The La Vergne Police Department (LVPD) said the shooting happened at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Dollar General in the 600 block of Stones River Road.

According to authorities, while officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, they ended up in a struggle with an individual, who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Police said one of the officers, who has been with the LVPD for nearly three years, suffered a gunshot wound to the rear left shoulder while the other, who has been with the LVPD for about 18 months, was shot in the right groin and right forearm. Both officers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they are reportedly in stable condition.

The department posted about an “active police incident” shortly after 3 p.m. at Stones River Road and Lake Forest Drive. Community members were advised to stay away from that area and seek alternate routes.

Then, at 3:38 p.m., police instructed residents in the Stones River Road area near Lake Forest Drive to shelter in place and lock their doors.

According to officials, the suspect in the shooting — who is still at large — was described as a man between 35 and 40 years old who is 5-feet 11-inches tall with a muscular build, dreadlocks, and facial hair. He was reportedly last seen heading north on Stones River Road from the Dollar General, wearing a black hat, a black t-shirt with a white hockey mask emblem on the front and red lettering, and gray pants.

Officials have confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting with the situation in La Vergne, including the Nolensville Police Department, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Police have not shared any additional details about this active incident.

If you have any information about Saturday’s shooting or the suspect, you are asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.

