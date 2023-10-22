The Active Transportation Summit and Festival kicked off on Oct. 21.

TechCrunch

This week in AI, DeepMind, the Google-owned AI R&D lab, released a paper proposing a framework for evaluating the societal and ethical risks of AI systems. The timing of the paper -- which calls for varying levels of involvement from AI developers, app developers and "broader public stakeholders" in evaluating and auditing AI -- isn't accidental. Next week is the AI Safety Summit, a U.K.-government-sponsored event that'll bring together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to focus on how best to manage risks from the most recent advances in AI, including generative AI (e.g.