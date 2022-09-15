Have an active warrant? Certain warrants can be cleared without arrest at Saturday event

If you have an outstanding warrant in Larimer County, it’s possible you could get it taken care of without getting arrested at an event and resource fair in Fort Collins this Saturday.

The event has been organized by the public defender’s office, the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the district courts, Fort Collins municipal court and other community partners to give people with certain low-level warrants an opportunity to clear their warrants without getting arrested.

“This event is specifically designed to avoid arrests,” lead deputy public defender Ashley Morriss said in an email to the Coloradoan. “The Public Defender’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Courts have worked to ensure that no one will be arrested at this event.”

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s warrant clearance event and resource fair:

When and where is the warrant clearance event?

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Town Public Library, 201 Peterson St., in Fort Collins.

What will be happening at the event? I’m worried about being arrested.

“The event has been designed to avoid arrest for anyone who appears — eligible or not,” Morriss said.

Individuals will be screened by representatives from the public defender’s office on the first floor of the library, Morriss said. Eligible individuals will be sent to the second floor where the “courtrooms” are located.

Eligible individuals will be able to have their outstanding warrants cleared so they won’t be arrested and will either be able to resolve their cases at the event or be given a court date to appear in front of a judge at a later date.

“The goal of the event is to provide access to justice as well as resolution and relief for community members with outstanding warrants,” Morriss said.

Ineligible individuals who come will be given a sheet of paper showing they attended the event but were not eligible and be advised on how to turn themselves in to resolve their warrant(s), Morriss said.

Two law enforcement officers will be present on the second floor solely for security purposes, Morriss said.

What warrants are eligible for clearance?

Here are the warrants eligible to be cleared, unless they meet any of the qualifications on the ineligible offenses list:

Misdemeanor and traffic cases

Petty drug charges

Class 4 drug felonies

Fort Collins Municipal Court charges

Class 5 and 6 felonies

What warrants aren’t eligible for clearance?

If your warrant meets any of the below qualifications, it is not eligible for clearance on Saturday. If you have multiple warrants, all of your warrants must be eligible in order to participate.

Here are the charges that are not eligible:

Any misdemeanors or felonies involving domestic violence

Any Victim’s Rights (VRA) case

Careless driving causing death or injury

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Felony eluding

Sex offenses (except failure to register as a sex offender)

Class 1, 2, 3 and 4 felonies (not including Class 4 drug felonies)

Out-of-county warrants

I’m still not sure if my warrant is eligible, how can I find that out?

People who are unsure if their warrant(s) qualify can contact the Fort Collins public defender’s office at 970-493-1212 or fortcollins@coloradodefenders.us prior to the event.

Representatives from the public defender’s office will also be screening people the day of the event on the first floor of the library, Morriss said.

What other resources will be available?

Other community partners who will be in attendance include:

SummitStone Health Partners

Murphy Center/Homeward Alliance

Veterans Affairs Medical Center

MACC (UCHealth)

Disabled Resource Services

Free vaccines from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment

Larimer County Department of Human Services

DMV2GO

The Family Center/La Familia

I still have questions, who should I contact?

The Fort Collins office of the Colorado public defender: 970-493-1212 or fortcollins@coloradodefenders.us

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County warrant-clearing event to be held in Fort Collins