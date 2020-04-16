ActiveCampaign Accelerates Client Connection for Agencies with Expanded Customer Experience Automation Partner Program

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), today announced the launch of an expanded Agency partner program, benefitting over 6,000 partners globally. With a partner network that has grown by 150% in the last year alone, the upgraded Agency program will better serve a wider variety of agency partners, empowering them to deliver unique customer experiences to their clients whether they're an agency of 2 or 2000.

(PRNewsfoto/ActiveCampaign) More

Now with the ability to sell and manage accounts directly, earn commission or margins on accounts sold, and the choice to manage client billing or not, ActiveCampaign is allowing the agency to focus on what they do best — growing their clients' business.

Agencies within the CXA Partner Program can elevate their agency's brand through white labeling opportunities, build new accounts and onboard clients with ease via a customizable Sandbox account, expand industry knowledge through hosted monthly webinars and a dedicated account manager, and access partner-exclusive event discounts.

ActiveCampaign has always focused on helping businesses of all sizes build meaningful connections with their customers. For over 10 years, ActiveCampaign partners have played a significant role in helping to build those connections through their agencies and clients. With a new Agency program, ActiveCampaign is continuing to evolve its CXA Partner Program to better fit the needs of all agency types so they can continue to create unique customer experiences for their clients.

Stephen Lynch, owner of L2 marketing agency and ActiveCampaign partner since 2017, decided to join the ActiveCampaign Agency Partner network after evaluating over 30 different tools. "When it came down to it, ActiveCampaign checked off 90% of the requirements we were looking for in a partner. The API, performance, robustness and ease of use are some of the top reasons ActiveCampaign was at the top of my list."

In addition to the expansion of the agency program, ActiveCampaign continues to grow and support its thriving affiliate network, which has contributed more than 50% year over year growth.





About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 95,000 businesses in 161 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

Media contact:

Amy Dardinger

adardinger@sspr.com





Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-accelerates-client-connection-for-agencies-with-expanded-customer-experience-automation-partner-program-301041456.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign