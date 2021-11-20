Activision Blizzard CEO ignored sexual misconduct allegations for years, WSJ reports

More than 1,500 Activision Blizzard employees are calling for the resignation of the company's CEO, Bobby Kotick. The calls come after a Wall Street Journal investigation revealed Kotick knew about multiple sexual assault allegations, including rapes, at the video game giant and failed to report them to the company's board. Ben Fritz, co-author of the article and the Wall Street Journal's West Coast bureau chief, joins CBSN to discuss the investigation's findings.

