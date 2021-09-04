Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Activision Blizzard's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Activision Blizzard had debt of US$3.61b, up from US$2.68b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$9.63b in cash, so it actually has US$6.02b net cash.

A Look At Activision Blizzard's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Activision Blizzard had liabilities of US$2.25b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.03b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$9.63b in cash and US$682.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$3.02b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Activision Blizzard has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Activision Blizzard boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Activision Blizzard has boosted its EBIT by 51%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Activision Blizzard can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Activision Blizzard may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Activision Blizzard generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Activision Blizzard has net cash of US$6.02b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 85% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$2.5b. So we don't think Activision Blizzard's use of debt is risky. Another factor that would give us confidence in Activision Blizzard would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

