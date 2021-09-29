Activision Blizzard settlement is a "slap in the face," workers say

A group of tech and gaming workers have slammed Activision Blizzard's planned settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying an $18 million compensation fund for employees who were harassed or discriminated against is not enough.

Why it matters: The statement from the Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE) came a day after Activision announced its plans in a press release.

What they're saying: "$18M is a slap in the face to workers considering @ATVI_AB is worth $72BILLION & workers dealt with toxic working conditions for yrs," the group stated.

CODE's partner union, the Communication Workers of America, added: "The EEOC has sent a message that corporate bad actors will not be held accountable for their abuse of workers."

The CWA is urging the SEC, National Labor Relations Board and the state of California, which are all also scrutinizing Activision Blizzard, to take a harder line.

Asked about negative reactions to the size of the fund, an Activision rep told Axios: "We agreed on $18 million with the EEOC, who is expert in this area." The company encourages impacted workers to submit claims. (The EEOC has previously declined to comment on the settlement.)

Of note: In a report to investors today about Activision's potential future earnings, a financial analyst at Jeffries said that the "recent settlement with the EEOC gives us comfort monetary damages will remain immaterial and worst-case scenarios are off the table."

