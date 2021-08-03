Activision Blizzard Workers: Leadership Isn’t Actually Meeting Our Demands

Ian Walker
·4 min read
Activision Blizzard employees protest outside the Blizzard offices, holding signs like &quot;Women&#39;s Voices Matter!&quot; and &quot;Nerf Male Privilege&quot;.
Activision Blizzard employees protest outside the Blizzard offices, holding signs like "Women's Voices Matter!" and "Nerf Male Privilege".


Hundreds of Activision Blizzard employees protested outside the Blizzard offices in Irvine, California last week.

Activision Blizzard employees issued a new statement today criticizing leadership’s actions in the wake of California’s sexual harassment lawsuit against the company. The message specifically calls out CEO Bobby Kotick’s lack of “meaningful” progress after his first public statement and the executive decision to hire a law firm known for its history of union-busting to conduct Activision Blizzard’s internal review.

“You said you would do everything possible to work with employees in improving our workplace,” wrote ABK Workers Alliance, the group also responsible for organizing last week’s walkout protest at Blizzard headquarters, in a statement sent to Kotaku. “And yet, the solutions you proposed in that letter did not meaningfully address our requests. You ignored our call for an end to mandatory arbitration. You did not commit to adopting inclusive recruitment and hiring practices. You made no comment on pay transparency.”

Read more

Read More: Everything That’s Happened Since The Activision Blizzard Lawsuit Was Filed

The letter goes on to reject WilmerHale’s selection as the law firm in charge of independently reviewing internal Activision Blizzard policies for several understandable reasons. The company, the ABK Workers Alliance statement says, previously hired WilmerHale to dispute a shareholder proposal intended to diversify hiring. Activision Blizzard executive and Bush-era torture apologist Frances Townsend is also said to have relationships with many of the law firm’s partners, including former FBI director Robert Mueller.

WilmerHale, the letter continues, also has a history of discouraging union organizing. The law firm’s own website openly includes “advising on union awareness and avoidance” in its list of services, which can only be seen as threatening to Activision Blizzard employees as they work to organize for better working conditions.

ABK Workers Alliance closed its statement with examples of how employees plan to improve Activision Blizzard themselves:

We call on you and your executive leadership team to do better, and to fully address our list of demands. We will not abandon our cause. Our ranks continue to grow across multiple Activision Blizzard studios. While there are structural problems that only you can address, we are already taking steps to improve our workplace through a number of employee-driven initiatives:

As these actions show, we love our studios and care deeply for our colleagues. We share your expressed unwavering commitment to improving our company together.

We are doing what we can, and we call on you to do what we cannot.

Activision Blizzard has been under intense scrutiny since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing went public with its lawsuit against the company two weeks ago. The state department alleges that Activision Blizzard leadership allowed an environment of abuse and harassment to fester within the massive corporation which negatively impacted the lives of its female employees.

Earlier today, Activision Blizzard announced that J. Allen Brack would be stepping down as president of Blizzard Entertainment. Brack, who had been with the company since 2006, was one of two men named in California’s lawsuit, which specifically noted his failure to deal with internal reports of sexual harassment. Neither Blizzard’s announcement nor Brack’s personal statement regarding the end of his tenure mentioned the lawsuit.

“We thank J. for his contributions and look forward to working with the new leadership to address our ongoing concerns,” ABK Workers Alliance responded via Twitter shortly after Brack’s departure was made public. “No one person is responsible for the culture of Blizzard; the problems at ABK go beyond Blizzard and require systemic change. We stand by our demands, and we remain committed to taking action until they are met.”


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Video game industry leader calls for unionization

    The call for game developers to unionize is now coming from a voice close to the top. On Friday, former Blizzard senior programmer and three-time studio founder Jeff Strain released a letter encouraging his own developers to unionize.Why it matters: Unionization is often mentioned by industry pundits and workers themselves as a crucial maneuver to empower the people who make games, but it’s been a non-starter at most studios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out amid misconduct scandal

    Blizzard president J. Allen Brack is out at Blizzard, two weeks after being named in an explosive lawsuit by the state of California involving misconduct at the company.Why it matters: This is the most concrete reaction Activision Blizzard management has taken since the scandal broke and one taken in advance of executives taking live calls from analysts later today.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As one of the heads of Activision Blizzard's three gaming

  • The White House has enlisted dozens of TikTokers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers to encourage young Americans to get vaccinated

    The Biden administration is recruiting online influencers to encourage users aged 12 through 18 to get the vaccine, The New York Times reports.

  • Video Games Are "Spiritual Opium," Says Chinese Government-Owned Media

    Tencent stock fell as much as 11 percent today after a Chinese economic paper blasted gaming, referring to it as “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs.”

  • Pokémon Unite Patch Stops Eldegoss The Murder Healer, Buffs Poor Charizard

    About two weeks after launch, Pokémon Unite is getting its first real patch on August 4th. Before you ask, yes, the character select menu will still have a heart attack every time you sort through your monsters. There’s nothing in the patch notes addressing that most unstable part of the game is looking through a dang menu. But otherwise, nearly every creature has some sort of tweak.

  • 'Grand Theft Auto' creator forecasts disappointing sales, shares drop

    The "Grand Theft Auto" and "Red Dead Redemption" creator also maintained its annual revenue forecast and did not reveal which games were being delayed, but said the pandemic played no role in its decision to move the release. Companies like Take-Two, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard benefited from lockdowns keeping gamers glued to their consoles last year, but those gains have started to taper off as easing pandemic curbs encourage people to step out more. Take-Two forecast second-quarter adjusted revenue between $815 million and $865 million, below analysts' estimates of $890.7 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

  • Cost, developer behind Denver's Fairfax Park stir new controversy

    A controversial new park in a Denver neighborhood is over budget — and the extra taxpayer dollars are flowing to a construction company run by the brother of the city's deputy parks director.Why it matters: The new details, first reported this week by the Greater Park Hill News, only exacerbate the frustration surrounding a development that won approval despite significant questions about gentrification and transparency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Following Employee Walkout

    Blizzard president J. Allen Brack has exited the video-game company to “pursue new opportunities,” following an employee walkout and protest over Blizzard’s response to an equality lawsuit. Replacing him will be Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, appointments that were announced by Activision Blizzard, Inc. president and COO Daniel Alegre Tuesday in a memo to employees. Alegre wrote: “I am pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizza

  • U.S. South grapples with Delta case surge

    Lines of cars on Monday were backed up at some COVID-19 testing sites in Florida, as the Delta variant sweeps through the American South.One Florida county health official said the new surge is the largest yet.“These are the longest lines I have seen. Surely what is motivating this is what we are seeing media -- rising COVID cases across the country, across the states, across the county.”U.S. officials say Florida faces one of the worst outbreaks in the nation.Government health data shows it now has about a quarter of those Americans hospitalized by the disease.The head of the state’s hospital association said the current surge saw hospitalizations skyrocket from 2,000 a day, to 10,000 in less than a month. That breaks a previous record.Deaths, however, have remained well below the last peak.Meanwhile, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has resisted mask or vaccine mandates.Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled state limited local officials’ ability to impose COVID restrictions and last week, DeSantis issued an executive order barring schools from mandating masks in the classroom, as students return this month.Other states across the south, like Arkansas and Louisiana, are following Florida’s trend in hospitalizations, and could eventually break their state records.It's prompted Democratic Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.To curb the crisis, top government and health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated.

  • Spotify is testing whether free users will pay a dollar to skip tracks

    Spotify is testing a cheaper ad-supported plan that removes playback restrictions for $0.99 per month.

  • Activision Blizzard names Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment

    Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday it has named Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra as co-leaders of Blizzard Entertainment, the unit responsible for developing popular videogames, including Warcraft, Diablo and StarCraft. The news was announced by Activision Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre in a letter to all employees. Oneal is an 18-year veteran of the company, most recently servicing as executive vice president of development. Ybarra has worked in the industry for more than 20 years and spent

  • 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive Review | A magnificent sunset

    Rising from the ashes of the ATS-V, the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing represents the ultimate (in the purest sense of the word) in compact performance from GM’s luxury brand. The name Blackwing was originally applied to a stillborn, twin-turbocharged V8 destined for a new generation of luxury sedans, but has been repurposed as a symbol for Cadillac’s stubborn insistence on doing right by its performance heritage, right up to the end. Whatever version of finality works best for you, apply it here, because Blackwing represents the gasoline-powered Cadillac’s final form.

  • Latest Mercedes-Red Bull F1 Incident Could Bite Verstappen Later in Season

    Max Verstappen now likely to have to use a fourth engine this season, which would mean a 10-place grid penatly.

  • Report: Wizards believe Russell Westbrook trade increases odds of Bradley Beal staying long-term

    Russell Westbrook, born and raised near Los Angeles, asked the Wizards to trade him to the Lakers.

  • Activision Blizzard to report Q2 earnings amid harassment scandal, C-Suite shakeup

    Activision Blizzard is set to report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, amid its ongoing harassment scandal.

  • Ultra Rich Use This Retirement Strategy To Invest Millions Tax-Free — And You Can, Too

    News recently broke of how the super wealthy are avoiding taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars -- and they're doing it using the same retirement vehicle we all are. How To Get Rich: 10 Steps To...

  • The Cheesecake Factory will soon reward the faithful

    We’ve talked a lot about the recent wave of staffing woes experienced by most of the country’s major restaurant chains. And while it’s true that many of these businesses are desperate for more employees—to the point of calling up people who applied years ago and trying to lure them back—the complicating factor is that these companies are so large and expansive that some of these issues are only regional, and don’t tell the whole story about how a brand is performing. Case in point: The Cheesecak

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

    MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. top model Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo. The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki