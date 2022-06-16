Activision board says no evidence senior execs ignored harassment reports

(Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc's board and external advisers said on Thursday there was no evidence to suggest that senior executives intentionally ignored or attempted to downplay reported instances of gender harassment.

There were some substantiated instances of gender harassment, the independent directors of the company's board said https://bit.ly/3HtI8Yz in a filing.

But these instances did not support the conclusion that senior leadership or the board were aware of and tolerated gender harassment, the directors said.

Activision, which is being acquired by Microsoft Corp for $68.7 billion, has been under fire for alleged misconduct at the company.

