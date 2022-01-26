Activision Staff Seeking Union Election Face Company Opposition

Jason Schreier
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. on Tuesday refused to recognize its first union, setting the stage for an escalation of a budding labor dispute.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The gaming giant said it won’t voluntarily recognize the union that a group of 34 quality assurance testers at Raven Software, the Activision-owned studio that works on Call of Duty games, said last week that it had voted to form with the Communications Workers of America. The group said it will consequently file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board.

Read more about the Raven union

The proposed union would be the first ever at a publicly traded video game publisher in North America. Activision employees have been discussing unionization since last summer, when California sued the company for sexual harassment and discrimination, setting off a firestorm of scandal and pushing workers to speak out both publicly and internally.

In a statement, Activision pushed back against attempts for testers to organize as a standalone unit and suggested that it will call for the vote to be extended to all of Wisconsin-based Raven, which has more than 350 employees according to LinkedIn data.

“The most important thing to the company is that each eligible employee has the opportunity to have their voice heard and their individual vote counted, and we think all employees at Raven should have a say in this decision,” said an Activision spokesman.

In response, a representative for the CWA said the Raven unit would file with the NLRB. “We are deeply disappointed that Raven Software and Activision Blizzard refused to uplift workers rights by choosing to not voluntarily recognize our union in spite of our supermajority support,” the spokesperson said. “This was an opportunity for Activision Blizzard to show a real commitment setting new and improved standards for workers.”

The emerging dispute comes just days after Microsoft Corp. offered $68.7 billion to buy Activision. On Monday, Activision said it was reorganizing Raven’s QA unit to embed testers within development teams, which the CWA representative slammed as a union-busting action.

“Activision Blizzard has chosen to make a rushed restructuring announcement to try and hinder our right to organize,” the representative said. “Once again, when management is given a choice, they always seem to take the low road.”

As the accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination emerged last year, workers across Activision began talking about organizing and handed out union cards. Raven employees also went on a strike that started on Dec. 6 in protest of the company’s intent to dismiss a dozen contract testers.

Quality assurance testers are often underpaid, overworked and treated as disposable. At Raven, testers say they are frequently asked to put in overtime and have talked of working nights and weekends for months straight.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Futures Rise, Asian Stocks Mixed Ahead of Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures climbed and Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders awaited a Federal Reserve decision that could buffet markets by shaping expectations for monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Sta

  • Hoboken Voters Rejecting $241 Million School Bond Referendum

    (Bloomberg) -- Hoboken residents were rejecting a $241 million bond measure to build a new high school in a special election Tuesday, one of the costliest school construction referendums in New Jersey history. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s S

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- The controversial cryptocurrency project that Mark Zuckerberg once defended in front of Congress is unraveling after regulatory pressure. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksThe Diem

  • Tesla Inches Toward Blue-Chip Status via Moody’s Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service Inc.’s move to ramp up Tesla Inc.’s credit rating to the cusp of investment grade is bolstering expectations that the famous electric vehicle maker will secure blue-chip status as soon as early next year.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates

  • 16 Cozy Casseroles You Can Make with Pantry Ingredients

    Recipes like our Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale and Chicken & Stuffing Casserole are simple pleasures that everyone will enjoy. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping. Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.

  • A covid tax for ultra-rich Indians in 2022 budget may boost consumption demand evenly

    With the Union Budget set to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1, the state of the Indian economy remains grim as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic appears to be peaking across cities and towns. The Union Budget presentation is closely observed by economic and political commentators as the government tries to correct some wrongs from the past year, or award a handful of carrots to poll-bound states in the expectation of garnering more votes. For example, last year’s Budget outlays sought to offer an optimistic “pro-growth” vision to the long-term plan in a bid to kickstart domestic private investment through increased, government-enabled capital spending.

  • SoftBank Shares Rise as Nvidia Weighs Abandoning Arm Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. shares rose on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 52-week low a day earlier as Nvidia Corp. considers walking away from its deal to buy Arm Ltd. from the Japanese investment giant.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’

  • Spyware Firm NSO Discussing Sale to U.S. Venture Fund Integrity

    (Bloomberg) -- NSO Group, the Israeli developer of a phone-hacking tool that allegedly allowed governments to spy on political dissidents and journalists, is discussing a sale of its assets to the U.S. venture capital firm Integrity Partners, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets Wrap

  • China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group will hold an investor call at 9 pm (1300 GMT) on Wednesday joined by its financial advisers, sources said, the first such call since it defaulted on some dollar bond payments last month. Evergrande, once China's top selling real estate developer, has more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international bonds all deemed to be in default. Its debt crisis has roiled other Chinese developers and global financial markets over the past year, contributing to a sharp slump in China's property market.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Peoria officials ordered this fast-food restaurant to close. Here's why.

    This is the second time in less than a year that a Peoria-area Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has had to close.

  • A rookie cop mistook my sons for gang members and searched them at gunpoint. Where's our justice?

    I want my kids to live in a world where people with guns and power are held to the same standards as the rest of society.

  • Vatican to reconsider whether Kapaun died a martyr, possibly speeding sainthood path

    The decision was based on new evidence that came to light in the past year.

  • Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

    State Sen. Lauren Book often has told the story about how she was sexually abused by her nanny for six years when she was a child. “Truth be told, if it weren’t for my children, I would have ended my life,” she said.

  • Railroad contract talks, including BNSF, head for mediation after impasse. Here are the issues

    The contract talks include the contentious issue of whether the railroads should be able to cut crews from two people down to one in some circumstances.

  • This Company Spent More Than $1 Million On Union-Busting Consultants

    A judge found that ready-mix concrete distributor Cemex committed “extraordinary violations” of the law in trying to defeat a Teamsters campaign.

  • California Authorities Positively Identify Remains Of Missing Woman Who Vanished In 1977

    More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

  • Workers at a Wisconsin hospital sought new jobs with higher pay — then the hospital sued to stop them from leaving

    Seven healthcare workers at ThedaCare in Wisconsin applied for new jobs at another hospital in the pursuit of higher pay and better work-life balance.

  • ISIS fighters are using 700 boys as human shields as they battle their way out of a prison in Syria, NGOs say

    A media outlet and several NGOs say they received voice messages from the boys, who pleaded for help and said their friends were being killed.