Activision Union Effort Will Go to a Vote, Labor Board Orders

(Bloomberg) -- Quality assurance testers for Activision Blizzard Inc. will vote next month on unionizing, a U.S. labor board official ordered Friday.

The group of around 21 workers at the company’s Raven studio in Wisconsin will be mailed ballots on April 29, according to the ruling from the National Labor Relations Board’s Minneapolis regional director Jennifer Hadsall.

The company had argued that the workers’ election petition should be dismissed because they were a “workforce in flux” undergoing a reorganization and that any election should instead cover hundreds of employees in dozens of job classifications, meaning the union would have needed much more support to prevail. In her ruling, Hadsall rejected the company’s arguments, writing that the QA testers share a “community of interest” and that there was “no evidence that QA testers are being eliminated or that their role would fundamentally change” due to reorganization.

“While we respect the NLRB process, we are disappointed that a decision that could significantly impact the future of our entire studio will be made by fewer than 10% of our employees,” a spokesperson for Activision said in an emailed statement. “We are reviewing legal options regarding a potential appeal.”

Workers will vote on joining the Communications Workers of America, the same union organizing at Alphabet Inc. and at an Apple Store in Georgia.

