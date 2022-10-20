Activision's Newest Exec Has Decided To Post Through It

Ethan Gach
·5 min read
An Activision logo is displayed on a phone as someone posts.
An Activision logo is displayed on a phone as someone posts.

Lulu Cheng Meservey has been on the job for less than a month and the Activision executive has already antagonized employees at the center of a long-overdue unionization push within the games industry. After over a dozen Blizzard quality assurance testers won the right to hold a union vote in November, Meservey warned staff via Slack that organizing could lead to lower raises and tough clashes with management. A screengrab of the comment reached Twitter, someone accused Meservey of pushing right-wing talking points, and she’s been posting through it ever since.

“We feel collective bargaining is comparatively slow—once agreement is in place takes over a year on average according to Bloomberg analysis,” argued Meservey in the company’s Slack on October 18, a screenshot of which was shared on Twitter by former Activision employee Jessica Gonzalez. “During the long contract negotiations, labor law forbids companies from giving any pay/bonus/benefit increases without a special arrangement with the union, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that non-union employees generally get larger pay raises than union-represented groups.”

Read more

The message came right after workers’ initial victory at Blizzard Albany. It was the company’s latest attempt to discourage any other workers from unionizing after losing its latest case with the National Labor Relations Board. As the Washington Post’s Shannon Liao reported, despite Meservey calling for “direct dialogue” with employees rather than through a union, most staff were prevented from directly commenting in the channel. So instead “she was met with negative emojis.”

“I can hear the booing from here! Meservey responded according to Liao. “And have registered the disappointed dog emojis.”

But the boos persisted on social media as the interaction made the rounds on Twitter. “lol just found out that Substack’s right wing PR hack left to go union busting for Activision Blizzard, digital media creator Matt Binder wrote in a quote-tweet of Liao’s report about the exchange.

“I’m curious what makes me right wing?” Meservey responded in a tweet that was quickly ratio’d. Binder shared his original quote tweet again, and Meservey went a second round, and was once again ratio’d.

“Which part is right wing?” she wrote. “Genuinely curious. Or do you mean that left wing is associated with unions, and so anything questions unions is therefore right wing?”

“Yes. Correct,” tweeted Defector co-founder Tom Ley.

Meservey was hired as Activision’s executive vice president of corporate affairs and chief communications officer barely two weeks ago. Prior to that, she did a short stint on the publisher’s board of directors on its workplace responsibility committee, a group formed in response to allegations of widespread sexual harassment and discrimation at the company, and just days after a Wall Street Journal article reported that CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of at least some of the issues around sexual misconduct.

The new executive has been known to tweet through it before, however. While still VP at Substack, the newsletter platform notorious for courting writers who have been canceled everywhere else, Meservey infamously tweeted that Twitter employees uncomfortable with Elon Musk’s plans for the platform need not apply. She later claimed that “context collapse” had led people to misinterpret the comment, and eventually downgraded it to a “light hearted poke” that was blown out of proportion.

But Meservey’s penchant for antagonizing prospective employees on social media possibly made her an ideal candidate for her new role at Activision. The job partially replaced the departing Frances Townsend, a Bush-era torture apologist who tweeted an anti-whistle blower article in the middle of Activision Blizzard employee walkouts over an internal email dismissive of the sexual misconduct allegations against the company. The email was later discovered to have actually been drafted by Kotick, but in the meantime Townsend came under fire, started blocking employees on Twitter, and eventually ended up temporarily nuking her entire account.

Time will tell if a similar fate awaits Meservey. In-between promoting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s upcoming early access launch she took a moment today to correct someone on the company’s market cap. “It’s very funny to be an executive at a 50 billion dollar company and say you’re ‘genuinely curious’ if there’s something political about opposing unionization,” someone wrote to her on Twitter. “We’re closer to 60 billion dollars,” she wrote back. That number is still $10 billion lower than Activision’s value before it was hit with an historic sexual harassment lawsuit.

When asked for comment on the situation, Activision spokesperson Rich George provided the following general statement about debates within the company:

Both the union and the company are allowed to share their perspectives on the pros and cons of unionization. We deeply respect the right of every eligible employee to decide whether to join a union and have their vote counted, which is why we have consistently believed that a small minority of employees shouldn’t get to choose on behalf of all their colleagues.

        

More from Kotaku

Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Railroads reject sick time demands, raising chance of strike

    The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday that he thinks the main reason the BMWED rejected its initial contract last week was that the details of improved expense reimbursement in the deal were still being negotiated at UP while workers were voting. Six of the 12 railroad unions that represent 115,000 workers nationwide have approved their tentative agreements with the railroads so far, but all of them have to ratify their contracts to avoid a strike.

  • Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

    With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers' rights.

  • Amazon Labor Union won't accept its second election loss lying down

    As Amazon Labor Union (ALU) readies to host a rally in a California warehouse today (Oct. 19), recent losses weigh heavy.

  • Keir Starmer vows to rip up ‘delusional’ anti-strike laws if Labour win power

    Sir Keir Starmer will promise to rip up anti-strike laws in a speech to union leaders, as Downing Street backed down on its plans to ban critical workers from striking.

  • Teachers in 2 Mass. Districts Test Whether Walkouts Really Are Against the Law

    One of organized labor’s favorite slogans is, “There is no such thing as an illegal strike, only an unsuccessful one.” We are seeing this play out this week in Haverhill and Malden, Massachusetts. Teachers in both school districts went on strike Oct. 17 after fruitless contract negotiations. The Malden union reached a tentative agreement with […]

  • Blizzard's Diablo IV Testers Defeat Activision, Can Now Vote To Form Union [Update: Activision Responds]

    Back in July, a group of 21 quality assurance workers at Activision’s Albany studio—formerly known as Vicarious Visions—announced their intentions to unionise. Today, the National Labor Relations Board have confirmed that their vote can go ahead.

  • It’s Slow Steam Ahead for Container Cargo Volumes at West Coast Ports

    September is usually peak season for holiday imports, but this year the schedule changed, with early imports and consumer worries keeping traffic down.

  • Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices

    The workers, who have petitioned Amazon for a wage increase, say the retailer exploits its warehouse staff with unsafe working conditions and low wages.

  • Teachers unions will face hefty fines if striking Haverhill educators fail to return to classroom

    Unions representing the teachers who are on strike in Haverhill will face hefty fines if the educators don’t return to the classroom.

  • Apple store workers go on strike in Australia

    Apple retail staff in Australia have gone on strike to push for better pay and working conditions.

  • Strikes end at some of TotalEnergies' French refineries

    PARIS (Reuters) -Workers voted to end a strike at TotalEnergies' Donges refinery on Wednesday, bolstering the government's hopes the supply situation at petrol stations around the country will rapidly improve. Strikes were suspended at two other refineries in the North and Bouches-du-Rhone regions, but were being maintained at a site at Gonfreville, a CGT union representative told AFP. CGT union representatives did not respond to calls after working hours by Reuters.

  • French refinery strikes lose steam, work resumes

    STORY: Relief is in sight for French drivers as workers at TotalEnergies ended their strikes at all but two refineries in France on Thursday (October 20), a union representative told Reuters. It follows nearly four weeks of disruption to supply, long lines at gas stations and frayed nerves across the country.About one in five petrol stations in France is still grappling with shortages, but things have been improving since the government increased imports and ordered some depot staff to return to work.Morning staff at TotalEnergies' La Mede refinery and at a storage site in Dunkirk chose to resume work, the CGT union representative said. The same decision was taken at the Donges refinery on Wednesday (October 19).TotalEnergies struck a wage agreement with a majority of its unions earlier this month. Workers will get an average pay rise of 7% next year, according to the company.The hardline CGT union wanted 10% and did not approve the deal. But the appetite to stay on strike appeared to wane.Only morning staff at the Normandy and Feyzin refineries would stay off work, pending a vote at the start of the next shift.