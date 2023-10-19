Activist arrested for 2nd time in Wednesday clearing of Phoenix ‘Zone’ homeless camp

An advocate for people experiencing homelessness was arrested Wednesday as she protested Phoenix’s ongoing clearing of its largest homelessness encampment.

It was the second time Sophia Dancel, 33, was arrested while the city cleared a block of the encampment.

Dancel held a sign in protest while walking within the closed-off block. She spoke against the city’s clearing of the “The Zone" as officials ramp up their efforts ahead of a court-ordered deadline.

“How many people are getting kicked out and then have nowhere to go?” said Dancel.

Just before 8 a.m., three officers started to surround Dancel slowly. She later sat on the pavement and was forced to the ground and handcuffed as she screamed. She has been booked on the charges of obstructing streets, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and failure to comply with a court order, according to Phoenix Police spokesperson Sergeant Brian Bower.

Dancel is a part of the local community group Unsheltered Phoenix and was arrested during a Zone clearing in August when she refused to leave the block being cleared. Multiple advocacy groups called for charges stemming from that arrest to be dropped.

Officials cleared a block of Madison Street between 11th and 12th Avenues on Wednesday. Of the 49 people officials interacted with, 39 accepted shelter, according to Kristin Couturier, a spokesperson for Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions. The block was clear by 2 p.m.

Donte Walker, who is living in The Zone on a block scheduled to be cleared Friday, said he’s noticed people in The Zone living in more crowded conditions as individuals displaced by block clearings squeeze into the few blocks remaining to be cleared. Walker said it has made an already tense situation harder.

“It’s been very stressful,” he said.

On Wednesday, Daryl White was moved for the second time in a week. He was moved in the Oct. 11 clearing, he said. He helped some of his neighbors and friends pack their items and said he is hopeful for an upcoming structured campground that Phoenix plans to open near The Zone.

"I would definitely want to check it out," he said.

Helen Rummel covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@gannett.com.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix activist arrested for 2nd time in clearing of homeless camp