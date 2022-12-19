Activist arrested at Aaron Dean hearing Friday made ‘terroristic threats,’ lawyer says

A defense lawyer in the Aaron Dean case told the judge Monday that the activist who was arrested in court Friday had made “terroristic threats” against Dean’s family, which raised alarm when the activist sat within feet of them in the courtroom.

Manuel Mata, who was out on bond on previous charges, was unexpectedly called up to be sworn in to testify Friday during Dean’s sentencing. Mata questioned why and refused to take the oath. Judge George Gallagher revoked his bond and he was immediately arrested.

“What’s going on? What did I do?” Mata said when officers handcuffed him. “I need my lawyer present, sir.

“I don’t have no knowledge of this case and I just want to know who is asking me to be sworn in? The DA, the defense, the judge, who is asking it?”

Mata was still in jail as of Monday, though Gallagher said his bond would be reinstated. Court records do not indicate that he is facing any charges in connection with threats in the Dean case.

Defense lawyer Miles Brissette told the judge Monday he thought it was important to clarify in the record what happened. As Dean’s family walked to their cars Thursday, a crowd accosted them in anger over the former Fort Worth police officer’s conviction on manslaughter, instead of murder, in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Some wore “military fatigues” or face coverings, Brissette said.

“At the same time that’s going on, simultaneously a series of death threats were being issued to the defense team as a whole via communication systems,” Brissette said, “which isn’t the first time we’ve received death threats but these were more specific and carried the same tone and nature that was going on on the streets outside the justice center.”

Plain-clothes and undercover law enforcement officers witnessed what happened, he said. The next day in court, they recognized Mata as the man who the day before did a “bull rush toward one of their vehicles and was creating the overtones of the terroristic threat,” Brissette said.

Swearing in Mata to testify would prevent him from sitting in the courtroom. The defense also indicated that Mata would be part of their arguments on appeal related to their unsuccessful effort toward a change of venue.

The judge said courthouse security had also been aware of Mata and his “multiple convictions for assault” and pending cases of interference with public duties, trespassing and resisting arrest.

“When I saw him come in the courtroom and saw him sit within immediate reach of the Dean family, it caused me some concern,” Gallagher said. “My goal is to protect everyone.”

Star-Telegram video from Thursday outside the courthouse showed a group chanting “No justice, no peace” at Dean’s family or supporters as they walked to their cars. One man yelled “Y’all hear that? That’s Fort Worth telling y’all how they feel about your (expletive) brother.” Mata appeared to be in the crowd but it is unclear whether he was one of the people yelling.

Video on Thursday shows a group yelling at Aaron Dean’s family as they were leaving the courtroom, including a man who appears to be activist Manuel Mata wearing a beanie hat in this screenshot.

Earlier Friday, Gallagher ordered Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Council member Chris Nettles to appear in early January at a contempt of court hearing after they made comments following the jury’s verdict Thursday.