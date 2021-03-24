Activist-backed proposal for Toshiba probe received 58% of shareholder votes

FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands for a question during a news conference by Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa at the company headquarters in Tokyo
Makiko Yamazaki
·2 min read

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO(Reuters) - About 58% of Toshiba Corp shareholders last week voted in favour of an independent probe into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting, a breakdown of the results showed on Tuesday.

The win for Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's biggest investor with a 9.9% stake, marked only the fourth time an activist shareholder motion has won approval in Japan and the first at a major household name.

The motion at last Thursday's extraordinary general meeting was passed on the day but Toshiba is disclosing the voting tally for the first time.

The results suggest that a substantial number of passive Toshiba investors sided with activist investors. Singapore-based Effissimo and other activist investors are estimated to account for about 25% of Toshiba's shareholder base.

The vote is also notable for the gravity of allegations that emerged after last year's AGM. Some Toshiba shareholders had felt pressure to vote in line with management's wishes on director nominations after contact from a government adviser or the trade ministry, sources have previously told Reuters.

Pressure on Toshiba Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani, who resisted calls for an independent probe, is expected to grow and some investors have said any finding that shareholders were pressured could cost him his job.

Reuters has reported that the Harvard University endowment fund had been told by a Japanese government adviser it could be subject to a regulatory probe if the fund did not follow management's recommendations at last July's AGM.

As a result, the fund abstained from voting and later learnt there was no basis for any probe, sources have said.

A second proposal from U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's second largest shareholder, received 39% of shareholder votes. The fund wanted the board to present a five-year capital policy plan or make certain returns to shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal diverts ships to old channel after giant container ship runs aground

    Ships in the Suez Canal were being diverted to an older channel on Wednesday after a large container ship ran aground, blocking vessels passing through one of the world's most important waterways, maritime sources and companies involved said. About 12% of world trade, by volume, passes through the canal connecting Europe and Asia, and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) remains a major source of hard currency for Egypt. At around 05:40 GMT on Tuesday, one of the largest container ships in the world - the 200,000-tonne Ever Given - ran aground in the canal, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the ship's technical manager said.

  • An NC Democrat may help overturn a U.S. House election. That’s hypocritical.

    “The American people deserve better,” he said in January.

  • Israel vote deadlock: Netanyahu appears short of majority

    Uncertainty hovered over the outcome of Israel's parliamentary election Wednesday, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sworn political rivals determined to depose him apparently lacking a clear path to a governing coalition. With about 87.5% of the vote counted by Wednesday morning, Netanyahu's Likud party and its ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies fell short of a 61-seat majority — even if the Yamina party of Netanyahu ally-turned-critic Naftali Bennett were to join a Netanyahu-led government.

  • 5 of the biggest for-profit colleges that were accused of defrauding their students

    The DOE just canceled $1 billion of student debt, but that was just for pending claims. Thousands of other defrauded students could be out there.

  • China Has Bought Only a Third of U.S. Goods Required by Trade Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is well behind on the two-year targets set in its trade deal with the U.S., having purchased only about a third of the goods it said it would buy so far.Total purchases of U.S. agricultural, manufactured, and energy goods were $123 billion in the 14 months since the trade deal was signed in January 2020, according to Bloomberg analysis of official Chinese data. That was 32.6% of the target of $378 billion for 2020-21.There was widespread skepticism that China would ever meet the promised targets, even before the pandemic broke out, damaging both demand and the U.S.’s ability to supply goods. However, it’s unclear if China will face any repercussions from the U.S. for failing to meet its goals.Although China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said trade was discussed by officials during recent talks between the two nations in Alaska, there was no specific mention of the trade deal or what both sides would do with the tariffs imposed during their dispute.China has been raising imports of U.S. farm goods since late last year, as it seeks to feed its recovering pig herd and make up for shortages of commodities.Note 2: Monthly services data are not available from China authorities.Note 3: (*) Indicates actual purchases made from 2020 through end-Feb. this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stephen Colbert blasts 'idiot' Sen. John Kennedy for remarks following Boulder shooting

    Colbert called for legislators like Sen. John Kennedy to be voted out of office for refusing to do anything to stop mass shootings.

  • UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan dies

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai's deputy ruler and the United Arab Emirates' long-serving finance minister, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

  • Massive cargo ship turns sideways, blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A cargo container ship that's among the largest in the world has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship that carries trade between Asia and Europe, became grounded Tuesday in the narrow, man-made waterway dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the Ever Given to turn sideways in the canal.

  • A huge container ship has accidentally blocked the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most important shipping lanes

    Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship has caused a logjam in the canal, which directly connects Europe to Asia.

  • After 2 senators threatened to withhold votes in support of nominees, the Biden administration pledges increased Asian Americans representation

    Sens. Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth said they would hold off on supporting Biden administration nominees unless the president increased AAPI representation.

  • Inside Team Navalny's battle to free Putin critic as they threaten to launch nationwide protests

    It would have been easy to retreat with their leader in prison, his deputies under house arrest and their offices being attacked with smoke grenades. But allies of Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny – at least, those who remain free – have vowed to continue their campaign to evict Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin, calling for a new round of street protests. Maria Pevchikh, the head of investigations at Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny's political chief of staff, and Ivan Zhdanov, his lawyer, on Tuesday jointly launched an online petition demanding Mr Navalny’s release. The trio said in a video published online that they would call for nationwide street demonstrations as soon as the petition reached 500,000 signatures. “We know that this results from two years of our work. Navalny is the biggest problem of Putin’s regime. And anyone who is opposed to the regime should be making the same demand: freedom for Alexei Navalny,” they said. The threat to bring half a million people on to the streets is designed to get Mr Navalny out of prison. But it is also a key test of the resilience of the small but effective political machine that he has built over the past decade. Can team Navalny continue to operate as a political force while its charismatic leader is in jail? And can it survive what many believe is a Kremlin decision to finally shut them down for good? “It is the biggest crackdown we have ever faced, and they are pushing on every front at once," said Ms Pevchikh, an LSE-educated financial investigator. “The Kremlin wants us to shut down. They have an assumption that we are not capable of running our organisation without Alexei. This assumption is wrong." Since Mr Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia in January, 10 opposition figures linked to Mr Navalny have been placed under house arrest pending investigations into allegations that they broke the law by urging Muscovites to violate coronavirus social distancing measures at an unsanctioned rallies. They include Lyubov Sobol, an anti-corruption foundation lawyer widely considered the movement’s most electable politician after Mr Navalny himself; Mr Navalny’s brother Oleg; Kira Yarmysh, his press secretary; Oleg Stepanov, the head of the movement’s Moscow office; and Nikolai Lyaskin, a leader of Future Russia, an unregistered political party.

  • What we know about 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who police say killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado

    Ahmad Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado, was charged with killing 10 people at King Soopers market in Boulder. His brother said he had been bullied.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has made its first appearance on the red planet. It's set to fly within weeks.

    The Ingenuity helicopter could pioneer a new way to explore space. In the future, drones may do reconnaissance for Mars astronauts and rovers.

  • Water cascades down Australia's Uluru

    This rare sighting has attracted tourists and locals to the national park to get a glimpse of the waterfalls, the park said on their social media page.Wild weather systems have drenched the country's east, prompting tens of thousands of evacuations, especially in the hardest hit state of New South Wales (NSW) where dams continue to overflow and rivers bulge.

  • Disney has 12 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

    Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced a "Fantastic 4" reboot.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • Name of vaccine Russia's Vladimir Putin to take will be a secret, says Kremlin

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had deliberately decided it would not reveal the name of the Russian-made vaccine which President Vladimir Putin is due to take later on Tuesday. "We are deliberately not saying which shot the president will get, noting that all three Russian (-made) vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He said Putin, who announced his intention to get vaccinated a day earlier, would probably be vaccinated in the evening and would receive one of the three Russian-made shots.

  • Mass. doctor reacts to 'unusual' AstraZeneca vaccine controversy

    Vaccine developer AstraZeneca is facing sharp criticism after U,S. health officials say it used outdated information in its clinical trial.