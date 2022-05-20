Activist blasts Westmont Hilltop school admin at board meeting

May 20—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Parents and community members rallied outside Thursday's Westmont Hilltop School Board meeting with signs supporting alleged sexual assault victims of former elementary music teacher Shawn E. Miller.

Inside, the Rev. John Mize, representing the private Facebook group "Concerned Citizens of Westmont Hilltop School District," expressed the more than 250 group members' disappointment with school leadership.

"The citizens of this district have had enough," Mize said.

He was the sole speaker during the meeting, but covered three areas of concern for the citizens: an alleged school shooting plot from December, the hiring of a school police officer who reports to the administration instead of a police force, and recent sexual assault accusations against Miller.

"We are not satisfied with your performance," Mize said.

Miller, 53, was arrested on May 3 and faces several charges, including rape of a victim younger than 13.

According to a police affidavit, the former educator had been warned and disciplined on multiple occasions for "inappropriate touching of students." He also had been investigated by the Cambria County District Attorney's Office in 2011, police said, accused of making inappropriate comments about a female student and touching her buttocks.

Mize told the board members and Superintendent Thomas Mitchell, along with any district employees that knew of Miller's alleged actions, that they had until the end of Thursday to resign from their positions or the citizens will "work tirelessly to follow every legal avenue to see you removed from these jobs and these offices."

"Shame," Mize said. "If you knew, you conspired to protect his person. If you didn't know, then you are incompetent."

The protest prior to the meeting was organized by survivor Jennifer Goetz, who was sexually assaulted by former Johnstown pediatrician Johnnie "Jack" Barto.

Story continues

"The main thing is to draw support for the students who did the right thing and came forward and were very brave," Goetz said. "I think we also need to support other students who will probably come forward and also to send a clear message to school officials everywhere that this is not tolerable. If you get reports you need to act on them."

She added that the students need to be better protected and adults need to stand up and support them. She asked if residents of the area had learned nothing from previous sexual assault cases, such as Barto's, and questioned why Miller was reprimanded but not reported or fired.

"Telling someone, 'Hey, stop doing that,' is not an effective course of action for someone who is assaulting children," she said.

Goetz was joined by a handful of others holding signs that read "Protect our children" and "Westmont school board How could you do nothing to protect your students?" One of those individuals was district parent Tammi Muscatello, who said she feels deceived by the district and was sickened when she learned of the allegations against Miller.

"Why were we not aware?" Muscatello asked. "This happened for years."

The mother said she's heard from numerous students about Miller's alleged questionable behavior and is alarmed that nothing was done sooner.

Miller retired in January 2020.

Muscatello and the others said they believe Westmont failed their children.

Board President Robert Gleason declined to comment on the statements because they involved personnel matters.

Anyone with information on the Miller investigation can reach Upper Yoder Township police via the Cambria County nonemergency number, 814-472-2100, or ChildLine, 1-800-932-0313.