Activist Bluebell Urges BlackRock to Oust Fink as CEO Over ESG

(Bloomberg) -- Bluebell Capital Partners is calling on BlackRock Inc. to replace Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink over what it says are his failures to move the world’s largest money manager away from investments in fossil fuel including coal.

“We are increasingly concerned about the reputational risk (including greenwashing risk) to which you have unreasonably exposed the company, potentially fueling a gap between the ‘talk’ and the ‘walk’ on ESG investing,” Bluebell said in a letter to BlackRock’s board.

The activist investor urged the board to conduct a strategic review of the company’s stance on ESG to eliminate inconsistencies and contradictions. While Fink could stay on as chairman, that role should be split from that of CEO, Bluebell wrote in the letter dated Nov. 10.

Ed Sweeney, a spokesman for BlackRock, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The letter was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Since its launch in 2019, Bluebell, small by activist standards, has taken on the likes of Richemont, Glencore Plc, Vivendi SE and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Last year, it helped engineer the ouster of food group Danone SA’s Chairman Emmanuel Faber.

BlackRock, like other firms that have embraced ESG investing, is also drawing fire from Republican politicians who accuse it pursuing a “climate agenda” instead of focusing on returns for investors, including state pension funds. Last week, Florida announced it was pulling about $2 billion from BlackRock in the largest anti-ESG withdrawal yet by a US state.

Responding to the GOP backlash, BlackRock has poured record amounts of money into US political campaigns this year. Fink said last week that he has been spending a lot of time in Washington to “correct the narrative.”

--With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

