New Activist Breeds: SPACs, ESG and M&A – Full Video Highlights of 2022 CorpGov Winter Activism Forum

CorpGov
·4 min read

Activism isn’t only alive and well – it’s taking new forms that will impact the entire ecosystem, from proxy advisors to bankers to companies themselves. To discuss the market landscape, CorpGov and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted the 2022 Winter Activism Forum on Feb. 16 featuring leading market participants and advisors who have consulted on board intelligence and the most prominent activism campaigns in recent years. The panel discussed the 2022 proxy season, ESG-based activism, proxy advisor considerations, “SPAC-tivism” and more with data from AI-enabled research platform Sentieo. The live event featured speakers from Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Glass Lewis, Vinson & Elkins, ICR, Longacre Square Partners, Morrow Sodali, and Legion Partners, running approximately 90 minutes including a live Q&A session with the audience.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY ON DEMAND or watch highlight videos with each panelist below:

Dan Zacchei, Managing Partner, Longacre Square Partners, gives an overview of the “incredibly robust” proxy season so far in 2022. Not only are we seeing activists trying to break up deals, but also campaigns seeking to put companies in play, creating a feedback loop between M&A and activism, he explains.

Phil Denning, Partner, Co-Head of Special Situations, ICR, explains how activism is increasingly part of the conversation with his roster of publicly-treaded clients. Telling the “better story” and thinking deeply about the business case and value case are as crucial as ever. “We are saying to management teams, ‘you’re publicly traded and need to be thinking about your vulnerabilities,'” he says.

Lyndon Park, Partner, Head of Governance Solutions, ICR, explains how ESG concerns are catalyzing massive capital allocation, expected to influence one third of global AUM by 2025. He emphasizes that newly-public companies have been quick to brush up on ESG reporting given the tremendous interest from investors. “In this environment, ESG absolutely drives the money and companies will follow the money so they’re getting hip to it much earlier now,” he says, adding that public boards need to accept the continued blurring of ESG funds and regular funds.

Activist investor Ted White, Managing Director, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, discusses how years-long engagements with companies that center on cultural nuances can quickly morph into entirely different affairs once a proxy fight begins. “It turns into a little bit like politics and a battle of news snippets,” he says, adding that the details of those highly-public discussions are really only a small percentage of what needs to be addressed.

Mark Grothe, Senior Research Analyst, M&A and Contested Situations, Glass Lewis, a leading proxy advisor that gives investors recommendation on key shareholder votes, discusses how his firm’s default approach is generally to support SPAC mergers (while still voicing concerns over anything from valuation to governance). He points out that the share price of a SPAC before a deal closes may not reflect the true value of the business. “There’s a lot of trading in and out, there’s a lot of share turnover before that de-SPAC transaction hits and I think you really get away from the fundamental value being reflected,” he says.

Chris Young, Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies Financial Group Inc., points out that it’s very easy to come up with justifications for short-term underperformance, which has led the financial community to look at 1-, 3- and 5-year returns as a standard. He added that longer-term results become the focus “especially with people like Joele Frank and others who know how to spin this thing that this was all temporary…and we’re a newborn baby in the public markets.”

Michael Verrechia, Managing Director, M&A and Activism Advisory Group, Morrow Sodali, explains how many companies with significant retail shareholder populations don’t do enough to engage with these investors. In his experience of more-than 20 years, he has observed companies cut down on communications with retail shareholders as a cost savings measure. “If you’re a retail shareholder with a significant investment, you may not move the needle share wise by yourself but you still have a significant investment in the company and you don’t want to feel neglected,” he adds.

Panelists:

  • Lawrence Elbaum – Partner and Co-Head of Shareholder Activism, Vinson & Elkins

  • Dan Zacchei – Managing Partner, Longacre Square Partners

  • Mark Grothe – Senior Research Analyst, M&A and Contested Situations, Glass Lewis

  • Michael Verrechia – Managing Director, M&A and Activism Advisory Group, Morrow Sodali

  • Phil Denning – Partner, Co-Head of Special Situations, ICR

  • Lyndon Park – Partner, Head of Governance Solutions, ICR

  • Chris Young – Managing Director and Global Head of Contested Situations, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

  • Ted White – Managing Director, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

  • John Jannarone – Editor-in-Chief, CorpGov (Moderator)

  • Jarrett Banks – Editor-at-Large, CorpGov (Moderator)

Topics included:

  • Activism in turbulent markets

  • ESG-based activism

  • M&A-driven campaigns

  • “SPAC-tivism”

  • Proxy advisor considerations

  • Corporate preparedness

  • COVID-19 concerns in 2022 and beyond

Contact:

www.CorpGov.com

Editor@CorpGov.com

Twitter: @CorpGovernor

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market has struggled in recent months, especially in the tech sector. Investors are increasingly worried about the economic impact of high inflation and potential interest rate hikes, both of which threaten to slow consumer spending.

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probe

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Philippines payment gateway PayMongo gets $31M Series B, will explore regional expansion

    Philippines-based fintech PayMongo, which enables merchants to accept digital payments, announced today it has raised $31 million in Series B funding with an eye on regional expansion. Investors include Justin Mateen’s JAM Fund, ICCP-SBI Venture Partners and Lisa Gokongwei’s Kaya Founders, along with returning investors Global Founders Capital and SOMA Capital.

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • Mea culpa: I got inflation wrong

    It's hard to admit when you've gotten something wrong (especially when, like me, that's never happened to you before). But with prices rising faster and higher than I ever expected — 7.5% over the last year! — it's time to admit it: We really do have honest-to-god inflation.Why it matters: The path of inflation has clearly emerged as the single most important issue facing investors, policy makers and politicians, many of whom missed it. Figuring out why we were slow to see it coming could make m

  • Intel chief says he would be open to joining consortium to buy Arm

    Even before Nvidia offered $40 billion to buy Arm — a deal that fell apart earlier this month — Intel explored joining a consortium to do the same. Now, its CEO says he's still open to that idea.

  • Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None