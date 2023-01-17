Meme Stock Icon Cohen Buys Into Alibaba in Rare China Activism

Katie Roof and Jane Zhang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is pushing the e-commerce leader to buy back more of its shares, in a rare case of activism targeting a prominent Chinese firm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Cohen, who rallied individual stock investors to help propel shares of moribund companies like GameStop Corp., built up a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the second half of last year, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private communications.

The entrepreneur, who became an idol to amateur investors after championing well-known but languishing stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., contacted Alibaba’s board in August to make the case its shares were undervalued, the people said, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal. That’s based on a view it can achieve double-digit sales growth and almost 20% growth in free cash flow over the next five years.

Such a performance would require a return to the scorching growth rates that China’s largest e-commerce company once routinely delivered — before it became a high-profile target of Beijing’s crackdown on technology giants. The government in 2021 forced Alibaba and peers like Tencent Holdings Ltd. to revamp business practices, wiping out top-line growth at a time Covid Zero curbs weighed on the economy. The company co-founded by billionaire Jack Ma posted a surprise loss in its latest quarter, as revenue again barely grew.

It’s also far from certain whether Cohen’s small stake relative to Alibaba’s $300 billion market value would carry any weight with a company that, since the crackdown, has been careful to align itself with government “common prosperity” initiatives such as philanthropy.

Just this month, a government entity took so-called “golden shares” in an Alibaba entity, which in theory allows the government to nominate directors or sway important company decisions and ensure longer-term control over the sector. Alibaba climbed 3% in Hong Kong Tuesday.

“While Ryan is influential and the news is positive for BABA, it’s unlikely to have much sway with the board” given Chinese authorities have that golden share, said Hao Hong, an economist with Grow Investment. “BABA has been going up, but not because of Ryan Cohen.”

More broadly, Cohen is getting in at a potential inflection point for the world’s No. 2 economy.

From Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Morgan Stanley, a growing number of strategists have made bullish calls following Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero exit and vows to end a clampdown on the tech sector. The shifts have spurred a roughly 60% rally in the Hang Seng Tech Index since an October trough, a world-beating feat even though the gauge’s market value is still half of its February 2021 peak.

“Cohen’s entry can be broadly positive for Alibaba’s stock and given his wide following it should lift sentiment for Chinese tech generally,” said Jin Rui Oh, a director at Mariana UFP LLP in Singapore.

Cohen helped build Chewy.com into a pet supply giant that was sold for $3 billion, and then chaired a board committee tasked with transforming video-game retailer GameStop.

His appeal among investors was cemented by tweets hitting back at critics, including a poop emoji with an image of a Blockbuster store (in response to comparisons of GameStop to the largely defunct movie rental franchise) and an apparent screenshot from a Pets.com television ad (a nod to those who compared Chewy to the failed pet goods retailer).

It’s unclear when he took a specific interest in Alibaba, which for years symbolized the rise of Chinese internet technology and innovation. The entrepreneur last year tweeted cryptically, “I have a crush on China.” The activist has so far been silent on Alibaba itself.

But the entrepreneur is getting into a market driven by concepts many Western investors are less familiar with. During the crackdown, multiple agencies put in place sweeping regulations to control everything from content and social media to gaming and the gig economy — areas in which Alibaba is exposed.

Beijing however hasn’t publicly opposed shareholder returns. Tencent has been regularly buying back its own stock and distributing shares in major investees such as JD.com Inc. and Meituan to its backers. Alibaba itself in November approved a $15 billion expansion to an existing $25 billion buyback program, while extending the duration to 2025.

“Activist Ryan Cohen’s presence on Alibaba’s board might help raise public shareholders’ governance over the company’s strategic decisions, particularly as Beijing takes a stake in the internet giant,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said.

Read more: As China Tech Stocks Roar Back, a New Normal Will Test Upside

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi, Abhishek Vishnoi and Anders Melin.

(Updates with share action from the sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Alibaba and Pushes for More Stock Buybacks

    Cohen first contacted the Chinese e-commerce giant’s board in August to say he saw the company’s shares as undervalued.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Are Soaring as Tech Clampdown Eases

    There is sweeping optimism that Beijing's crackdown on the technology sector that has also hit Tencent and JD.com, is thawing as companies address issues such as market dominance and data sharing.

  • Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said. In his communications, Cohen told Alibaba he thought the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cashflow growth over the coming five years, according to the sources.

  • Meme Stock Icon Cohen Buys Into Alibaba in Rare China Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Meme-stock investor Ryan Cohen has taken a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is pushing the e-commerce leader to buy back more of its shares, in a rare case of activism targeting a prominent Chinese firm. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apar

  • Binance to Let Traders Keep Crypto Collateral Off Its Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance, the operator of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, will allow institutional investors to keep the collateral for leveraged positions off the platform, a move to ease concerns caused by the collapse of one-time rival FTX.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Prel

  • Goldman, UBS Join Bullish Bets on Global Assets as China Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets got a sugar rush when China reverted to pro-growth policies in late 2022, and some are arguing it’s not too late to join the rally.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyChinese equities stand to gain a

  • Dollar finds its footing near seven-month low, all eyes on yen

    The dollar started the week on the back foot, hitting a seven-month low against a basket of major peers in Asian trade before steadying, with the yen in particular focus due to traders' bets the Bank of Japan will tweak its yield control policy further. Thanks also to early strength from sterling and the Japanese yen, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, slumped to a seven-month trough of 101.77, extending its selloff from last week after data showed that U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December. With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now growing increasingly confident that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates will not go as high as previously feared.

  • ECB’s Rehn Says Acting Swiftly Now Can Avoid ‘Volcker Shock’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn said frontloading interest-rate increases to stem inflation may mean officials don’t have to take even more drastic action down the line.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is A

  • Business Outlook Sours in Canada, Complicating Interest-Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Sentiment among Canadian firms is at its lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation expectations remain elevated, Bank of Canada surveys show.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe central bank’s business ou

  • Malaysia central bank to hike rates to 3.00% on Thursday: Reuters Poll

    Malaysia's central bank will deliver its fifth consecutive quarter percentage point hike on Thursday in its effort to keep high inflation under check and provide support to a struggling currency, a Reuters poll found. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) became in May last year one of the first Asian central banks to hike rates in the current cycle and has added a cumulative 100 basis points. Despite the slower pace of tightening compared to its peers, the BNM's governor, Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah binti Mohd Yunus, recently said its decisions would depend on evolving conditions and their implication on the outlook for growth and inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley cuts U.S. dollar forecasts lower

    The U.S. dollar is going to drop further, Morgan Stanley strategists said over the weekend as they became more optimistic about the global economy

  • Oil’s Advance Takes Breather as Investors Assess China Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in eight sessions as traders took stock of the outlook for worldwide demand, with China’s reopening delivering a lift while other parts of the global economy slow.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is Abou

  • Microsoft Invests in Human Resources Software Unicorn Darwinbox

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. has invested in Asian human resources software company Darwinbox, as more corporate customers seek an edge in retaining talented workers.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe US tech giant made an

  • How Walmart's US CEO views future of consumer loyalty

    A top executive at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, says retailers and brands risk being left behind if they're not open to adapting as consumer needs continue to change.

  • Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it will add OpenAI’s viral artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT to its cloud-based Azure service “soon,” building on an existing relationship between the two companies as Microsoft mulls taking a far larger stake in OpenAI.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Str

  • TME or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Oil prices slip on global recession gloom

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China. Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday's close.

  • Tesla, AMD Make Goldman Sachs List of Stocks for Soft Landing

    The list has profitable Russell 3000 companies in a cyclical industry group, with market capitalizations greater than $5 billion.

  • Alibaba Stock Suddenly Becomes Wall Street's 2023 Top Pick

    In this video, I will be talking about Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), specifically some new price targets from analysts, and how things could evolve in 2023 now that China is reopening. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy in 2023 and 1 to Avoid: Here's Why

    Discover why two FAANG stocks are poised to bounce back in 2023 and beat the market with their current spring-loaded share price discounts, while another looks like a questionable idea today.