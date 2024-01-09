Activist Dana Yarova appointed advisor at Defence Ministry – photo

Bohdana Yarova, a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defence and head of the NGO Dream of Children of Ukraine, has been appointed as a pro bono advisor to Dmytro Klimenkov, Deputy Minister of Defence.

Source: Ministry of Defence on Facebook; Suspilne news outlet

Details: The Ministry of Defence issued the relevant decree on 9 January.

Quote from Klimenkov: "The appointment of Bohdana Yarova is a step towards fundamental changes in the system. Her experience and determination will leave no chance for corruption in procurement."

Details: He added that Yarova will strengthen the team of the Ministry of Defence to prevent corruption in procurement for the Armed Forces even more effectively.

Quote from Yarova: "I am grateful to Dmytro Klimenkov for his trust and for inviting me to join the team that is trying to make procurement and supply for the Armed Forces compliant with NATO standards."

For reference: Bohdana Yarova (also known as Dana Yarova) is a public figure, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine (2015-2017).

In 2022, Yarova, together with Yuliia Paievska, a volunteer and paramedic who goes by the alias Taira, founded the Ukrainian Foundation Mriia (Dream), a charity that takes care of the families of captured, killed and missing military and civilians.

In 2023, she also founded the NGO Dream of the Children of Ukraine.

In March 2023, Bohdana Yarova was elected to the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defence.

Background:

The Ministry of Defence is suspected of embezzling funds in the procurement of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On 21 January 2023, Dzerkalo Tyzhnia published an article by Yurii Nikolov, journalist and founder of the Nashi Hroshi project, which stated that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine was involved in the embezzlement of funds for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 2 February, Viacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Defence Minister at the time when Oleksii Reznikov was the minister, was sentenced to two months in custody.

In August 2023, journalists found out that the price of military equipment purchased by the Ministry of Defence in 2022 had tripled during delivery.

On 6 November, the Security Service of Ukraine served Shapovalov with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of almost 1 billion hryvnias (about US$26 million) for the purchase of low-quality winter uniforms for the Armed Forces.

