Activist ensnared in police underage sting challenging bail condition

Sep. 19—SALEM — A well-known veteran peace activist charged in an underage sex sting last month in Salem is challenging part of a court order to stay away from anyone under 16 — including his own grandchildren.

Nathan "Nate" Goldshlag, 72, of Arlington, is facing a charge of child enticement after showing up in downtown Salem on Aug. 19, allegedly to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He's pleaded not guilty.

He and his lawyer are asking that the portion of the order barring him from contact with his grandchildren be lifted.

In the wake of recent Supreme Judicial Court decisions and other recent developments, however, it's not clear that the judge had the legal authority to impose the condition.

But their attempt to appeal to a higher court on Friday was hung up over which part of the bail statute the district court judge had in mind when she set the condition last month.

Under the bail law, judges are allowed, in certain circumstances, to set conditions of release in addition to bail.

But unless a judge determines that someone is dangerous, they can consider only the sort of conditions — surrendering a passport, wearing a GPS bracelet, or reporting regularly to a probation officer — that ensure a defendant's return to court.

And judges cannot consider a defendant's dangerousness in child sex offenses in which no physical force was used.

Proposed legislation that would add child sex offenses like enticement to the list of charges that qualify for consideration of danger has failed in recent legislative sessions.

"I can review the monetary amount," said Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler. "I cannot modify conditions."

Goldshlag, police said last month, had been engaging in online chats with an undercover Salem police officer, who had come across a profile called @oldergy5. The owner of the account, allegedly Goldshlag, posted about his interest in "daddy daughter role play" and his sexual abilities, in a Reddit subforum. He was arrested after showing up to meet the fictitious girl.

At his arraignment, a judge set bail at $5,000 for Goldshlag, who has only a minimal prior record related to past arrests during peace protests. His bail was posted soon after the hearing.

But Judge Carol-Ann Fraser also set the condition that Goldshlag stay away from anyone under 16 — and specifically included his grandchildren in that order.

After she denied a request to reconsider so that Goldshlag could still see and call his grandchildren, his lawyer, Henry Fasoldt, asked for a review of that decision in Superior Court.

He submitted letters from Goldshlag's adult children, who say they have no concerns for the safety of the children and are more concerned by the separation.

But Drechsler told him that he's not sure he has the legal authority to lift that restriction.

He suggested that Fasholdt return to the district court for clarification.

A hearing is now scheduled there but not until November.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

